$4 Million QB Named No. 1 Most Impactful Transfer in College Football

Arizona State quarterback transfer Sam Leavitt was undoubtedly one of the hottest commodities in the NCAA transfer portal before he decided to take his talents to LSU.

Ranked as the top player in the portal, Leavitt heard from programs such as Texas Tech, Tennessee, Miami and Oregon, among many others. He ultimately decided to play for Lane Kiffin at LSU despite what could only be described as an awkward visit. During his visit to Baton Rouge, LSU was heavily linked to Washington quarterback Demond Williams, who ultimately remained in Seattle.

Despite the near-disastrous hiccup, Kiffin has revamped the Tigers' offense overnight, and On3's JD PicKell didn't hesitate when naming Leavitt college football's most impactful transfer on a recent episode of the "Hard Count."

"Lane Kiffin has said as much, the quarterback pushes things for LSU's offense," PicKell said. "Having a guy in Sam Leavitt who is familiar with playing college football, there's no real guessing with him. His skill set fits with what Lane Kiffin wants to do in that RPO system with the quick release, the ability to create, the ability to call, design quarterback runs for him, all those things. Like Sam Leavitt is the straw that stirs the drink."

PicKell went beyond just systematic fit, as he expressed the talent level in Baton Rouge is good enough to make the College Football Playoff.

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"In terms of impact, talk about the rest of the roster, it's good enough to go make the College Football Playoff in year one," PicKell said. "...Sam Leavitt is that good and the roster around him is that good where you can expect it."

To put into perspective how talented the roster around Leavitt is, the Tigers had two more transfers featured in PicKell's top 10 in Colorado left tackle transfer Jordan Seaton at No. 5 and Ole Miss EDGE transfer Princewill Umanmielen at No. 10.

Leavitt's 2025 season was cut short due to a leg injury, but he showed plenty of flashes during his two years in Tempe. For his career, Leavitt has thrown for 4,652 yards with 36 scores and 11 picks, while also rushing for 816 yards and 10 touchdowns.

As a whole, Kiffin's first transfer portal class at LSU ranks as the No. 2 transfer portal class in college football, trailing only the defending champion Indiana Hoosiers.

The Leavit-Kiffin era will officially kick off on Sept. 5, as they are set to host the Clemson Tigers. With LSU's roster looking as talented as any they have had in this past decade, it wouldn't be shocking to see them start the season ranked somewhere within the top 5.