$2.5 million WR named No. 1 ‘best fit’ among transfer portal wide receivers

Auburn finished a disappointing 2025 campaign (5–7, 1–7 SEC) after a season of uneven play and late losses, a slide that led the university to relieve Hugh Freeze of his duties on November 2, following a 15–19 run during his tenure at Auburn.

Defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin served as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, but Auburn moved quickly in the postseason coaching market, hiring Alex Golesh away from South Florida as its next head coach.

Shortly after the coaching change, Auburn sophomore wide receiver Cam Coleman entered the transfer portal and officially committed to Texas on January 11, choosing the Longhorns over reported visits to Alabama, Texas Tech, and Texas A&M.

Major outlets immediately ranked Coleman among the top wide receivers available in the portal, with Texas’ signing widely viewed as one of the marquee additions of the cycle.

Days after his commitment, ESPN’s Tom Luginbill named Coleman’s move to Texas the best fit among transfer portal wide receivers, citing his acrobatic playmaking ability and how it complements fellow Longhorns receiver Ryan Wingo in filling a key roster need.

"Both the 6-foot-3 Coleman and 6-2 (Ryan) Wingo have excellent size, ball skills and body control," Luginbill wrote.

"Coleman specializes as an acrobatic playmaker. He arrives in Austin with a highlight reel of spectacular plays on the ball when contested or tracking the deep ball. His wide catch radius and flexible body control make him a distinct threat in the vertical passing game for Arch Manning."

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a pass as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Statistically, Coleman posted a strong 2025 season, recording 56 receptions for a career-high 708 yards and five touchdowns (12.6 yards per catch).

Those numbers came while Auburn’s offense struggled overall and underscored Coleman’s role as the Tigers’ most consistent downfield and contested-catch threat throughout the season.

Coleman’s NIL valuation has also climbed from approximately $1.8 million to around $2.5 million following his transfer to Texas, reflecting his production, positional value, and rising marketability within the SEC landscape.

Texas, meanwhile, closed the 2025 season ranked No. 13 nationally and capped the year with a Citrus Bowl victory, but entered the 2026 transfer portal cycle having lost multiple wide receivers, including Parker Livingstone, DeAndre Moore Jr., and Jaime Ffrench Jr.

With Texas’ offensive ceiling under Arch Manning and coordinator continuity, the need for a proven vertical and contested-catch presence on the perimeter became particularly critical.

Coleman’s addition provides Manning with a reliable outside target capable of stressing single coverage, creating vertical separation, and expanding the field for play-action and intermediate passing concepts.

Read More at College Football HQ