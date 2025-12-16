$2 million QB faces scrutiny after decision to enter college football transfer portal

Although the college football transfer portal doesn't officially open until Jan. 2, a number of high-profile quarterbacks are among the many players who have already announced their plans to transfer and reset their careers elsewhere.

Former five-star quarterback DJ Lagway is one of the biggest names to hit the market so far, announcing Monday on social media his intentions to transfer from Florida after two seasons with the Gators.

On3.com gives him an NIL valuation of $2 million, while the AP reports he was set to earn more than $3 million at Florida next season.

College football analyst David Pollack, meanwhile, isn't convinced Lagway has the "it factor" to be a star quarterback at the highest level.

"It was pretty clear watching DJ Lagway, the talent is exceptionally high -- like exceptionally high. He can throw it, he can run enough, but man, one thing if you go back and you look at Lagway, throughout his whole career the injury bug has bit him like crazy," Pollack said on his 'See Ball Get Ball' podcast.



"And if I'm a coach and I'm taking that next step and I want to go buy DJ Lagway, I think the one thing that would give me a little pause, a little bit of hesitation ... the biggest thing for me with all these QBs and Lagway in particular, do you have 'it'? Does he have the 'it factor'?

"And I can just tell you from watching from afar, I haven't seen 'it.' So if I'm buying and this is my guy to lead my franchise, to stand in front of the players, to give the rally cry, to go into battle, like I need you to have 'it'."

Pollack added, "I love the arm, I love the attitude, and when I say the attitude, I like that he's very humble," but that's a very pointed criticism overall to suggest Lagway is missing a major component in his toolkit.

Lagway was the No. 1-ranked QB and No. 3 overall national prospect in the 2024 recruiting class per 247Sports' rankings.

He was excellent as a true freshman, taking over the second half of last season and going 6-1 in seven starts, passing for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. While the turnovers were high, Lagway delivered electrifying moments that had Florida fans fired up for his potential this season.

But 2025 didn't go the way Lagway or the Gators expected, as he passed for 2,264 yards, 16 TDs, and a whopping 14 INTs, along with 244 rushing yards, as Florida went 4-8 and head coach Billy Napier was fired during the season. Lagway notably threw 5 INTs in a Week 3 loss at LSU as the Gators' season started to fall apart early.