College football transfer portal has a new No. 1 overall player

The current pecking order of the NCAA transfer portal is about to undergo a significant shift at the very top. Major recruiting services like On3 and 247Sports currently list Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt and Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Mateen Ibirogba as the nation’s premier available players.

The rankings also highlight other top-five talents such as Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Nick Marsh and Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Kenny Minchey.

That list will likely see a new name take over the No. 1 spot following major news out of Gainesville on Monday. A former five-star recruit and consensus top-ranked quarterback from the class of 2024 has decided to explore his options elsewhere. The sophomore signal-caller brings a rare combination of arm talent and athleticism that NFL scouts have already identified as elite.

His departure follows a challenging season marked by coaching changes and nagging injuries that limited his production. The decision to leave his current program opens up a high-profile roster spot in the SEC and puts a proven starter on the open market.

He exits with two years of eligibility remaining and a desire to find a system that can better maximize his physical gifts.

DJ Lagway departs Florida football to enter transfer portal

Former Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway is the high-profile talent set to reshape the transfer rankings. ESPN insider Pete Thamel reported the decision on Monday regarding the Texas native who served as the program's full-time starter in 2025.

Lagway possesses a significantly higher ceiling than peers like Leavitt or Minchey due to his pedigree as a former consensus five-star prospect. His raw physical tools had NFL personnel considering him a top prospect for the 2027 NFL draft even after an inconsistent season.

The 6-foot-3 passer has the arm strength to make every throw on the field. Scouts and coaches view him as a elite talent who simply needs a stable environment to unlock his massive potential.

Sources: Florida quarterback DJ Lagway intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’s a former Top 10 recruit who was ESPN’s No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2024. pic.twitter.com/IjpQjUovbj — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 15, 2025

He is seeking a fresh start to harness that ability much in the way quarterbacks like Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels reshaped their collegiate careers with fresh starts via the transfer portal. Lagway's market value remains high because his struggles in 2025 were largely health-related rather than talent-based. He missed spring practice due to core muscle surgery and a shoulder injury.

Lagway then endured a calf issue in July that limited his participation in summer camp. He did not run in 11-on-11 drills until mid-August and the lack of repetition showed on the field. The sophomore never got in sync as the Gators started the year with a 1-3 record.

He finished the 2025 season completing 63.2% of his passes for 2,264 yards with 16 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. The injuries also limited his mobility as he recorded just 101 rushing yards. This production was a stark contrast to his true freshman season in 2024.

Lagway went 6-1 as a starter that year and flashed the ability to be a breakout star. He led Florida to four consecutive victories to close that season including wins over the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels and Florida State Seminoles. He capped that run with a victory over the Tulane Green Wave in the Gasparilla Bowl.

The Florida Gators concluded their 2025 season at 4-8 and will begin the offseason under new head coach Jon Sumrall.

