The two-week window to enter the NCAA transfer portal will open for football players on Friday.

The 2026 college football season will see mass realignment of quarterbacks via the transfer portal. While multiple Power Four quarterbacks are searching for new schools, Group of Five quarterbacks such as Drew Mestemaker and Alonza Barnett III are looking to broaden their exposure across college football next season.

Georgia Southern quarterback JC French IV joined the group of transferring Group of Five quarterbacks when he entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. He will have one season of eligibility at his second school.

BREAKING: Georgia Southern standout QB JC French IV is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



Was a two-year starter for the Eagles throwing for 5,882 Yards & 38 TDs



Grad Transfer with 1 year of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/junqBo0xAf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 30, 2025

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder began his career with the Eagles in 2023. Despite backing up Davis Brin that season, he appeared in 10 games and finished 13-of-16 passing for 122 yards, a touchdown and an interception while rushing for 48 yards.

French took over as the Eagles' starter in the 2024 season. He played in all 13 games and logged 2,831 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions while running for 239 yards and two touchdowns. French completed 65.6% of his passes for the Eagles in 2024, a program record.

Georgia Southern finished the 2024 season 8-5, losing the New Orleans Bowl to Sam Houston State (31-26). Two of the Eagles' losses were to Mountain West champion and eventual College Football Playoff participant Boise State (56-45) and to a 10-win Ole Miss team (52-13).

French's production for the Eagles increased in 2025. He accumulated 2,929 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for 315 yards and six touchdowns.

The Eagles won non-conference games against Jacksonville State (41-34) and Maine (45-17). They lost their first two games of the season at Fresno State (42-14) and USC (59-20).

Georgia Southern quarterback JC French celebrates as he scores a touchdown during the season opener against Boise State | Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia Southern defeated Georgia State (41-24) and Coastal Carolina (45-40) in conference play at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. It lost Sun Belt games at home against Southern Miss (38-35) and Old Dominion (45-10).

The Eagles lost their first two road games in Sun Belt play at eventual conference champion and College Football Playoff participant James Madison (35-10) and Arkansas State (34-24). They won their final two conference road games at Appalachian State (25-23) and Marshall (24-19).

Georgia Southern was selected to play in the Birmingham Bowl. It was a struggle to find an opponent for the Eagles as Florida State, Auburn, UCF, Baylor, Rutgers, Temple and Kansas all declined invitations despite having high Academic Progression Rates. Eventually, Georgia Southern was rematched with Appalachian State for the game.

The Eagles defeated the Mountaineers 29-10. French finished 18-of-25 passing for 171 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 38 more yards.

French will leave Statesboro as a historically great quarterback for the Eagles. His 5,882 passing yards over the course of three seasons are the most in program history by a Georgia Southern quarterback. The record he shattered was 5,757 yards accumulated by Tracy Ham from 1983 to 1986.