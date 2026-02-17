All-American WR Ranked Top 8 Wide Receiver in College Football

The 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle in college football is just over two weeks in the rearview mirror.

Across the college football landscape, thousands of players made the decision to enter the portal between the end of the 2025 regular season and the final day of the portal's two-week entry window, Jan. 16. A sizable number of players to enter the portal did so with the intent of transferring to a school where they can play in front of a larger audience.

One player who hoped to broaden his national exposure when entering the portal was former North Texas wide receiver Wyatt Young, who transferred to Oklahoma State. He will have two seasons of eligibility with the Cowboys.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder was a three-star prospect in North Texas' 2024 recruiting class. He was the sixth-most productive wide receiver on the Mean Green in 2024, finishing the year with 18 receptions for 295 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Young made a significant jump in his production for the Mean Green in 2025. He was the No. 1 wide receiver on the team by a large margin, finishing the year with 70 receptions for 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns. He went over 100 receiving yards in five games, including a 295-yard performance against Rice on Nov. 22, 2025.

North Texas won a program-best 12 games in 2025 and made its first-ever AAC Championship appearance in December. Young was named to the All-AAC First Team offense for his prolific 2025 season.

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report released a list of the eight best wide receivers in college football entering the 2026 season on Monday. Young was the sixth wide receiver to appear on Kenyon's list.

"The most unfamiliar player on the list is likely Wyatt Young, who spent the last couple of seasons at North Texas. But he's bringing a whole lot of production to Oklahoma State. Last year, Young amassed 70 catches for 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns. The particularly impressive part is that he only had 13 receptions through the opening month yet snared five-plus passes in eight of UNT's final nine games."

Young is one component of a larger migration following head coach Eric Morris from North Texas to Oklahoma State. Additional pieces coming over from North Texas include offensive coordinator Sean Brophy, quarterback Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins.

Of the 53 transfers that comprise the 2026 Oklahoma State roster, nearly a third are following Morris from North Texas. 247Sports ranks the Oklahoma State portal class No. 7 nationally, the highest rank of any class in the Big 12.