$5.4 million QB teams up with 'jaw-dropping' college football superstar

The 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle in college football has come to a halt. Thousands of players from all around the college football landscape entered their names into the transfer portal in hopes of new and improved situations in the 2026 season.

The portal's two-week entry window began on Jan. 2 and ended at midnight on Jan. 16. The vast majority of players who entered the portal committed sometime during the window, but several committed to their new schools after it closed.

With the 2026 cycle in the books, college football media is reflecting on the movement in the portal over the past two months. Recruiting services are ranking the classes assembled by each program and highlighting the movement of the highest-rated talent from the cycle.

Pete Nakos of On3 unveiled a list of the most impactful transfers on every team in On3's way-too-early top 25 rankings for the 2026 college football season. He named former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman as the most impactful transfer portal acquisition by Texas in 2026.

Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) receives a pass to pull in a touchdown past Vanderbilt cornerback Martel Hight (4) | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Ranked as On3's No. 1 player in the transfer portal, Coleman has 93 career catches for 1,306 yards," Nakos wrote. "He constantly made jaw-dropping catches for the Tigers. Now he teams up with Arch Manning, giving Texas a top-tier receiver to pair with Ryan Wingo."

The 6-foot-3, 201-pounder was a five-star recruit in the class of 2024, ranked only behind Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State among wide receivers in the class. Coleman was Auburn's second-leading wide receiver behind KeAndre Lambert-Smith in 2024, finishing the season with 37 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team for his performance.

Coleman grabbed 56 receptions in 2025, leading the team with 708 receiving yards and five touchdown catches. He finished with over 100 receiving yards in the Tigers' losses to Missouri and Vanderbilt.

As Nakos mentioned, Coleman is being paired with Arch Manning in an offense that surged in the back half of the 2025 season. Coleman was one of several acquisitions the Longhorns made in an effort to upgrade from the talent they featured on their 2025 offense.

The Longhorns cleaned out their 2025 running back room, bringing in a pair of four-star portal prospects in Hollywood Smothers (NC State) and Raleek Brown (Arizona State). Texas brought in four new offensive line pieces in its portal haul, headlined by four-star offensive tackle Melvin Siani (Wake Forest).