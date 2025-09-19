"Adapt or die": Mario Cristobal has strong reaction to NCAA's transfer portal decision
The NCAA's pending shift to a single transfer-portal window has drawn strong reactions across the sport. But now that the move is set, coaches have to shift gears and prepare for the new reality. Miami coach Mario Cristobal, who has been very successful in the portal, addressed the issue on the Pat McAfee show.
Cristobal's take
There's no perfect answer. Everybody is all for the one [portal period], but you wish there was some type of waiver where if it was in the middle of the football season, if it was in January or February, you wish there was some type of waiver that allowed you to visit guys and they could start school a little bit later as opposed to scrunching it in that short window. It's not fair to anybody. We're all trying to find the answers. It's imperfect, but adapt or die, man, it's that simple.- Mario Cristobal
Portal changes
At the present, the proposed transfer window will be January 2nd to January 11th. That schedule runs up against the actual last handful of games of the College Football Playoff, and will definitely allow players a remarkably short period to evaluate and decide on transfers. The spring transfer window generally allowed for post-spring practice exits for more players.
Cristobal in the portal
Cristobal's Miami teams have taken great advantage of the transfer portal. QB Carson Beck, in from Georgia, is probably the most notable transfer on Miami's squad, but is far from the only significant addition from the portal. Among the other notable transfers on the Miami squad are wide receiver CJ Daniels (second on the team in receptions and yardage), linebacker Mohamed Toure, and defensive back Keionte Scott.
247sports ranked the 2025 Miami transfer class as the nation's third best. Miami joins top portal squad LSU in the current top five of the AP poll. Cristobal has certainly adapted well to the portal thus far, but the new chances clearly bring in yet another round of adaptations for the Miami boss.