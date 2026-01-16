All-American offensive lineman enters college football transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal has reached the final days of its two-week window for college football players to enter in search of a different school to play for in 2026. The portal opened its doors on Jan. 2 and will officially close on Friday.

Thousands of college football players at all levels are on the hunt for better situations via the portal for next season. While most players in the portal announced their intentions before its opening, a significant number entered during the two-week window.

A more recent entry into the portal is former Western Kentucky offensive guard Laurence Seymore. He will have one season of eligibility remaining at his fourth school.

Western Kentucky All-American offensive guard Laurence Seymore has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Began his career at Miami. pic.twitter.com/QdFniNyNkd — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 15, 2026

The 6-foot-2, 320-pounder began his college football journey with Manny Diaz as a part of Miami's 2021 signing class. He was a practice squad member that season, appearing in only games against Central Connecticut State and Duke.

Seymore's usage with the Hurricanes increased in 2022. He played in six games, making a trio of starts for Miami over the course of the season. Seymore transferred for the first time that offseason.

Akron was the first school Seymore transferred to. He redshirted for the Zips in 2023 and sat out the season, but he would see the field in 2024. Seymore started in six of the Zips' games that season, starting at center for five games and left guard for the other.

Seymore again entered the transfer portal in the 2025 offseason, this time transferring to Western Kentucky. On a conference level, Seymore was named to the All-Conference USA Second Team for his performance. Nationally, both Phil Steele and the Football Writers Association of America named Seymore to their All-America Second Teams.

The Hilltoppers won a pair of non-conference games against North Alabama (55-6) and Nevada (31-16) in 2025. The non-conference losses were at Toledo (45-21) and LSU (13-10).

Western Kentucky won home games against Sam Houston State (41-24), New Mexico State (35-16), and Middle Tennessee (42-26) in Conference USA play. The lone conference loss for the Hilltoppers in Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium was against Florida International (25-6) on Nov. 15, 2025.

The Hilltoppers won their first three conference road games at Missouri State (27-22), Delaware (27-24) and Louisiana Tech (28-27). The only Conference USA road loss for Western Kentucky was at Jacksonville State (37-34) on Nov. 29, 2025.

Western Kentucky accepted a bid to play against Southern Miss in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 23, 2025. The Hilltoppers defeated the Golden Eagles (27-16) to finish their 2025 season at 9-4 overall.