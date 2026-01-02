All-American RB strongly linked to three college football programs in transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal has officially opened for all college football players hoping to play for new schools next season. The players have a window to enter the portal that ends on Jan. 16.

Thousands of players will be moving around in the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle. In some cases, it is an opportunity for prospects to showcase their skills on larger stages by transferring into Power Four schools.

Former North Texas running back Caleb Hawkins is among those entering the transfer portal to increase his exposure on a national level. He will have three seasons of eligibility at his second school.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder arrived as a freshman at North Texas in 2025. In his lone season with the Mean Green, he ran for 1,434 yards and an FBS-high 25 touchdown runs to go with 32 receptions for 370 yards and four touchdown catches in the air.

He rushed for over 100 yards in six games, including a season-high 198 yards in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl against San Diego State.

Hawkins received a handful of accolades for his illustrious freshman season. On a conference level, he received AAC Rookie of the Year and All-AAC First Team recognition. Nationally, he was named to the Walter Camp All-America Second Team.

North Texas Mean Green running back Caleb Hawkins (24) | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Hawkins' long list of accomplishments in one season of college football has drawn the interest of multiple Power Five programs looking to land him from the transfer portal. Pete Nakos of On3 reported on three programs pursuing Hawkins.

Oklahoma State

The connections between the staff at Oklahoma State and Hawkins would make him an instant fit for the Cowboys in 2026. Former North Texas head coach Eric Morris took the head coaching vacancy left by Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State on Nov. 25, 2025.

Morris has brought former North Texas offensive coordinator Sean Brophy with him to fill the same role in Stillwater. While there remains a possibility Hawkins ends up at another school, the coaching change will likely draw a bevy of former North Texas players to Oklahoma State.

Texas

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Despite a more successful offensive output to end the season, Texas is going to have to address its running back depth in the transfer portal. Lead rusher Quintrevion Wisner and fellow running backs CJ Baxter and Jerrick Gibson are all heading for the transfer portal.

Whether Hawkins wants to be the workhorse of a group or is content to serve as a rotational piece could impact a decision to go to Texas. Christian Clark, the Longhorns' second most productive running back, is returning to Austin in 2026.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The production at running back for Oklahoma in 2025 did not play out according to plan. The expectation was for Jaydn Ott and Jovantae Barnes to be heavily featured for the Sooners. What actually happened was a mixture of Tory Blaylock and Xavier Robinson, with quarterback John Mateer leading the team in carries.

Blaylock finished with the most rushing yards on the team at 480 to go along with four touchdowns. Group of Five to SEC is a sizable jump, but Hawkins could slide in and give the Sooners the steady production they have been craving.