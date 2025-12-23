All-American RB snubbed in updated college football transfer portal rankings

A myriad of college football players have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the weeks before it opens.

While the quarterbacks have dominated the headlines regarding portal entries, many other highly regarded offensive players have decided to seek new horizons.

NC State running back Hollywood Smothers, wide receiver Omarion Miller and a trio of Auburn wide receivers, including Horatio Fields, Malcolm Simmons and Perry Thompson, are entering the portal.

Among the college football players that will enter the portal on Jan. 2, 2026, is former Connecticut running back Cam Edwards. He will have one season of eligibility remaining at his last school.

While Edwards has established himself as a proven commodity in his work with the Huskies, 247Sports ranks him just outside the top 20 running backs who have decided to enter the transfer portal. HERO Sports named Edwards to its Group of Five All-America third team on Dec. 12, making his omission from the top 20 of the portal running backs puzzling.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder arrived in Storrs as a part of the first recruiting class to play for Jim Mora Jr. in 2022. He redshirted that season, logging a carry for two yards in a win over Massachusetts.

The Huskies used Edwards more in 2023 as he appeared in nine of their 12 games. He ran for 618 yards and four touchdowns and caught 15 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. Edwards rushed for over 100 yards in games against USF and Massachusetts.

Connecticut turned to Edwards in all 13 games in 2024. He churned out 830 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground while catching 13 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He eclipsed 100 rush yards in the Huskies' games against Duke and Massachusetts.

UConn Huskies quarterback Joe Fagnano (2) fakes a hand off to running back Cam Edwards (0) | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Edwards once again elevated with the Huskies in 2025. He rushed for 1,132 yards and 14 touchdowns while racking up 187 yards and a touchdown through the air. The 2025 season featured 100-yard games against Central Connecticut State, Delaware, Ball State, Air Force and Florida Atlantic for Edwards.

The decision to transfer came after Mora accepted the head coaching vacancy left by Jay Norvell at Colorado State. The Huskies hired Toledo head coach Jason Candle to fill their vacancy.

Connecticut (9-3) will play Army (6-6, 4-5) in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Dec. 27 (2:15 p.m. EST, ESPN).