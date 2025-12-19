5 landing spots for 1,000 yard running back entering the transfer portal

While much of the transfer portal consists of trading backups or promising prospects looking for a new start, occasionally a standout player enters the portal. An established star, particularly from a power conference program, is one of the truly elite portal prospects.

NC State running back Hollywood Smothers is one of those players. Smothers had over 1,100 total yards in 2025 as a redshirt sophomore. Smothers started his career at Oklahoma, but barely played as a freshman there in 2023 before transferring to NC State. He rushed for 571 yards in 2024 and 939 more yards in 2025.

BREAKING: NC State starting RB Hollywood Smothers plans to enter the @TransferPortal, his agent tells @On3Sports



This season he totaled 1,128 yards and 7 TDs



Smothers, who is repped by @bnm_nil, will also explore NFL Draft optionshttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/BZPbFwd8tQ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 18, 2025

Smothers is eligible for the NFL Draft and indicated that he will also pursue that possibility. After averaging 6.4 yards per carry last year and 5.9 yards per carry this year, the 5'11" running back could have an NFL career. But assuming he does elect for another year of college, here are five spots where Smothers might well land.

Florida State

Smothers took a trio of official visits in his initial recruitment-- to Oklahoma, NC State, and to Florida State. He's now played for the other two of his finalists, so the third is a logical starting place. Florida State rushed for over 218 yards per game in 2025, but the leading rusher was a senior quarterback. Smothers would be a significant addition for Mike Norvell.

Tennessee

The Vols drew multiple game visits from Smothers back in his initial recruitment. While DeSean Bishop is a significant returnee, he had injury issues in 2025 and could benefit from a tandem approach like Ohio State utilized with TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. The match isn't quite as comfortable as Florida State, but Smothers might prefer to play for a higher-level team with legitimate CFP aspirations.

South Carolina

Listed by 247sports as the first major program to offer Smothers a scholarship, South Carolina makes relative geographical sense and is a program that could certainly use a standout running back. Last year, Carolina ran for just 111 yards per game, and their only player with 300 yards rushing was a senior. The Gamecocks are getting LaNorris Sellers back and a standout running back would likely be another priority.

Penn State

A new start for the Nittany Lions under Matt Campbell could work well with Smothers. Penn State had a tremendous 1-2 tandem with Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton, but both of those backs were seniors. Smothers would be the type of instant impact on offense that Penn State could certainly use.

LSU

Lane Kiffin already went into the transfer portal like a man on fire. What will he do with LSU's money backing him? The Tigers rushed for just 106 yards per game a season ago. Their top rusher had 505 yards on the season and Kiffin will probably clean house. A guy called Hollywood and a coach straight out of central casting. Could we be so lucky?