All-Conference LB enters college football transfer portal after 110-tackle season

The college football transfer portal continues to reshape the sport by allowing players to pursue new opportunities immediately.

A significant roster change has occurred within the Mountain West Conference just days after the league announced its postseason awards. One of the most productive defensive players in the league has officially entered the portal.

Coaches often struggle to retain top talent after breakout performances on the national stage. Replacing a linebacker who anchored a statistical top-tier defense presents a major challenge for the coaching staff moving forward. The departing player proved to be an essential asset against both the run and the pass throughout the entire campaign.

This decision creates a massive hole in the middle of a defense that ranked among the best in the Football Bowl Subdivision. With two years of eligibility still available, the linebacker offers immense value to potential suitors looking for immediate help. The announcement confirms that a first-team all-conference selection will not return to his current school next season.

San Diego State Aztecs linebacker leaves program

According to reporting from ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, San Diego State Aztecs linebacker Owen Chambliss is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Thamel shared on social media that the linebacker will have two years of eligibility remaining for his future team. The move comes shortly after the sophomore completed a dominant campaign on the West Coast.

Chambliss finished his season with 110 total tackles, four sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss. These numbers helped him secure a spot on the all-Mountain West first team. He was one of three Aztec defenders to earn first-team honors alongside defensive end Trey White and cornerback Chris Johnson.

The linebacker led his team in solo tackles and assisted stops while playing a vital role in a defense that led the FBS with three shutouts. His 110 tackles represent the highest total for a San Diego State defender since Kyahva Tezino tallied 127 in 2018. He also contributed in coverage with five pass breakups and an interception.

San Diego State boasted a defense that ranked third nationally in pass efficiency rating and fifth in points allowed per game at just 12.6. The unit held seven opponents to single digits while leading the conference in almost every major category.

Chambliss was a primary reason the team finished with a 9-3 record and tied for the top spot in the league standings.

The loss of Chambliss is a blow to a program that just achieved a historic six-win improvement from the previous season. The Aztecs matched a school record for the largest turnaround in victories since 1961. The defense also ranked second nationally in red-zone percentage and fourth in yards allowed per play.

