All-Conference WR enters college football transfer portal after coaching change

One of the more productive wide receivers from the Group of Five ranks is planning to enter the college football transfer portal after his school underwent a coaching change, putting a proven skill player on the market ahead of the 2026 season.

USF wide receiver Keshaun Singleton plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal in time for the 2026 campaign, according to On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos.

The departure of former head coach Alex Golesh to the Auburn program has resulted in 11 players electing to transfer out of USF, including star quarterback Byrum Brown.

Singleton was named to the Lindy’s Preseason All-Conference Second Team and the Athlon Sports Preseason All-Conference Second Team coming into the 2025 campaign, in addition to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Conference Second Team.

What he's done on the field

Singleton is coming off the most productive outing in his college football career, catching 50 passes for 877 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games played.

In that time, he averaged more than 73 yards per contest and 17.5 yards per reception while posting just over 4 grabs per game.

The year prior, Singleton had 27 receptions for 428 yards and three touchdowns while averaging nearly 36 receiving yards per game.

In total, Singleton has 77 receptions for 1,305 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 54.4 yards per game and almost 17 yards per reception in his career.

As a recruit

A former three-star recruiting prospect from Georgia where he had 1,254 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns, Singleton fielded offers from Indiana, Mississippi State, Minnesota, and Wake Forest, among others schools.

How the college football transfer portal works

College football’s transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2, but that hasn’t stopped a flurry of players from entering their names for consideration at a new school right now.

The new 15-day transfer portal window from Jan. 2-16 and the elimination of the spring transfer period has condensed the timeline for players and programs to make their moves.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office.

Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.

And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

(On3)

