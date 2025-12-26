All-conference WR enters NCAA transfer portal after 1,000-yard season

One week remains before the NCAA transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2, 2026.

In the weeks leading up to the portal's opening, hundreds of players across college football have decided to search for new horizons in 2026. The Power Four talent has begun to shift more recently, but the Group of Five and FCS talent has been moving around since the end of the regular season.

Adding his name to those entering the portal is UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks. He will have two seasons of eligibility at his second school.

BREAKING: UAB standout WR Iverson Hooks is entering the Transfer Portal



He totaled 72 receptions for 927 yards and 7 TDs this season



The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder arrived in Birmingham in 2022, a year Bryant Vincent served as an interim coach between Bill Clark and Trent Dilfer. Hooks had one reception for 13 yards in the Blazers' season opener against Alabama A&M during his redshirt year.

Hooks' 2023 season was cut short by an injury after the first three games. He caught 10 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns and was granted a medical redshirt.

The Blazers were able to get Hooks back in the mix for a portion of the 2024 season, but lingering injuries limited his production. He finished 2024 with 14 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown over the course of five games.

Hooks was healthy for the entirety of the 2025 season. He caught 72 passes for 927 yards and seven touchdowns while logging an additional 110 return yards. He finished with over 100 receiving yards in the Blazers' games against Memphis (172) and USF (146).

Hooks received All-American Conference Second Team distinction for his efforts in 2025. His 72 receptions are the third-most in UAB program history.

UAB Blazers wide receiver Iverson Hooks (0) | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

UAB missed out on bowl eligibility for the third consecutive season in 2025. The Blazers finished twelfth in the American Athletic Conference ahead of Tulsa and Charlotte. Two of UAB's four wins in 2025 were in non conference games against Alabama State (52-42) and Akron (31-28).

UAB's lone conference win in Protective Stadium was against Memphis (31-24) on Oct. 18. The Blazers suffered losses to Army (31-13), North Texas (53-24) and South Florida (48-15) at home.

The only road win for the Blazers in conference play was in the season finale at Tulsa (31-24) on Nov. 29. UAB lost road games to Navy (38-24), Florida Atlantic (53-33) and Rice (24-17).

Halfway through the season, UAB made the decision to part ways with head coach Trent Dilfer after compiling a 9-21 record over two and a half seasons. Offensive coordinator Alex Mortensen was named the interim head coach for the final six games and was awarded the job full-time at the end of the regular season.