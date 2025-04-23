Arkansas demands money from Madden Iamaleava after transfer: report
Madden Iamaleava ditched Arkansas for UCLA to be with his brother, Nico, and now the Razorbacks want their money back from the transfer quarterback.
That appeared to be the message sent out by Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek, who wants departing transfers to pay their NIL buyouts, or meet the Hogs in court.
Arkansas is seeking roughly $200,000 back from Iamaleava after he enrolled earlier this year and spent a few months with the football program, according to On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos.
“I have spoken with the leadership team at Arkansas Edge and expressed my support in their pursuit to enforce their rights under any agreement violated by our student-athletes moving forward,” Yurachek said in a statement.
“We appreciate Edge’s investment in our student-athletes and acknowledge the enforcement of these agreements is vital in our new world of college athletics. We look forward to continued dialogue with all parties resolving these matters.”
Yurachek didn’t single out any particular athletes in his remarks, but it’s likely the school is definitely targeting the younger Iamaleava brother after his departure for UCLA.
A very similar standoff is playing out at Tennessee, which underwent a very public split with Nico Iamaleava, who reportedly wanted a raise from his $2.5 million NIL pact with the Vols, and who will now take less with the Bruins.
Some players that enrolled in school this offseason have cashed their NIL checks, only to enter the transfer portal and exit the program before ever actually playing in a game.
It’s another fact of life in college football’s NIL era: players walking out on their deals could soon find themselves facing legal battles as schools look to get that money back.
