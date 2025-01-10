Ex-Georgia transfer Carson Beck joins Miami for 2025 football season
Georgia transfer quarterback Carson Beck has committed to Miami for the 2025 football season, the player confirmed in an announcement on X on Friday.
Beck entered his name into the transfer portal after initially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft following his fifth season with the Georgia football program.
Soon after Beck’s transfer decision went public, Miami immediately emerged as the favorite to sign the quarterback, and those rumors became fact with the player’s announcement.
Beck entered the portal on Jan. 9 with a “do not contact” tag, indicating that the player already had a target school in mind, some 12 days after he announced he was entering the draft.
Beck took over as Georgia’s starting quarterback in the 2023 season following the departure of two-time national champion Stetson Bennett.
He threw for 3,941 yards and passed for 24 touchdowns in his debut season as starter, leading to some speculation that he would enter the NFL.
But the quarterback returned for the 2024 season, a decision that resulted in an up and down season for both him and the Bulldogs’ offense.
Beck covered 3,485 yards and established a personal record with 28 touchdown passes, but also suffered through turnovers, tossing 12 interceptions.
It was enough for Georgia to qualify for the SEC Championship Game, but Beck sustained a serious injury to his throwing arm in the first half of that contest.
That resulted in his having surgery on the affected arm and keeping him from the team as it embarked on the College Football Playoff.
The current belief is that Beck will not be able to throw a football at full strength until March, which would keep him off the field through the forthcoming 2025 spring practice.
-
How the college football transfer portal works
The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.
A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office.
Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.
The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.
The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.
Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.
Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.
And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.
-
