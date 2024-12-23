Georgia QB Carson Beck to have surgery, out for season
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck will miss the remainder of the 2024 football season after having surgery on his right elbow, the school announced on Monday.
Beck is expected to make a full recovery and is projected to be able to throw a football again by the spring of 2025, Georgia also revealed.
But for the time being, it appears Gunner Stockton will start at quarterback for Georgia as it pursues what would be its third national championship in four seasons.
Beck’s status for the College Football Playoff was an open question after he sustained an injury to his throwing elbow during the SEC Championship Game.
The next day, Georgia announced that Beck would be sidelined indefinitely with the injury, as the team earned the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff.
Beck was unable to throw again in the SEC title game, but did execute the game-winning handoff to tailback Trevor Etienne after Stockton was himself injured moments before.
Beck has started 27 games for the Bulldogs over the last two seasons, emerging as one of the most productive quarterbacks in the nation over that time.
He amassed over 7,400 passing yards and 50 touchdowns while leading Georgia to a 24-3 record.
Stockton was the No. 9 ranked quarterback and a consensus four-star recruit in the 2022 football cycle, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
During his high school career at Rabun County (Ga.), Stockton passed for 13,652 yards with 177 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, rushing for 77 additional touchdowns.
In his eight career games for Georgia, the quarterback is 37 of 51 passing for 354 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
Now, it appears he’ll take the reins as Georgia looks to win its third national championship in the last four seasons.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams