Clemson to host top 10 transfer edge rusher Will Heldt: report
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney may not be a fan of the NCAA transfer portal, but he’s apparently willing to entertain using it when it comes to one notable Big Ten transfer.
Swinney and the Tigers are scheduled to host Purdue defensive end Will Heldt to the program in the coming days, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Clemson has never signed a defensive player out of the transfer portal, but is willing to entertain doing so in this case, as Heldt is one of the more sought-after defenders in this cycle.
Heldt has recorded 68 total tackles, including 10 stops behind the line, and posted five sacks over 24 games played at Purdue over his collegiate career.
Most of that production came this past season, as the 6-foot-6 edge rusher was one of very few bright spots on a Purdue team that finished 1-11 and 0-9 in Big Ten play.
Heldt had 56 stops in 2024 and all of his career sacks, emerging as the No. 7 edge rusher in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports’ player rankings this cycle.
Clemson has some competition when it comes to signing Heldt, as the edge rusher is also getting serious interest from LSU and Texas A&M, both of which will also host him in the future.
Swinney is known for his reluctance to use the transfer portal, but has stated in the past that he would consider adding a transfer if it helped the team.
“It just depends,” the Clemson coach has said about taking transfers.
“If there’s something unexpected [that should] happen. Right now, we don’t expect any unexpected. But who knows? It’s a good tool to know you can go get a guy if you need it.”
Clemson is one of four FBS schools to not add any transfers this season, and the only Power Four program to not sign any players from the portal.
Now it appears the school could find an exception to its rule.
