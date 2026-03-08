Fast-Rising 2029 DB Jame’l Davis Sets Spring Visit Schedule

Jame'l "Hitman" Davis is one of the better 2029 defensive backs from the state of Georgia and is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the nation. He has already started to receive offers, including an offer from Florida State that caught the attention of everyone recently.

This attention came after a great first season with the Collins Hill program, as he finished with a total of 27 tackles and one caused fumble, according to MaxPreps, but he played a limited amount of stats because of the older players having a huge role in the defensive back room.

He recently caught up with Caleb Sisk from College Football HQ to provide key updates in his recruitment.

Jame'l "Hitman" Davis Talks Spring Visits, Standout Schools, and What's Next

"Tulane and Florida State are definitely standing out the most early in my recruitment. With Tulane, I really love what the staff is building and the direction of the program. The coaching staff places a big emphasis on development, especially on the defensive side of the ball. I’ve built a strong relationship with the staff, and I really respect how much they value football IQ," David said.

"The twins on staff have a deep understanding of the game; they truly love coaching, and you can see how that translates to the players. The development of their defensive backs this past season really stood out to me and shows that their system works," Davis said.

Davis added more to his statement.

"Florida State has always been special to me because I’ve been a die-hard fan growing up, but beyond that, the relationships I’ve built with the staff have made it even more meaningful. I’ve had great conversations with the defensive coordinator and the DB coaches, and I truly feel that they believe in me. They’re invested in my development and have taken the time to get to know me as a person and a player, which means a lot. The culture, history, and expectations at Florida State align with the standards I hold myself to," Davis said.

The talented prospect has already started to look into some schools that he would like to visit.

"This spring, I plan to visit Georgia, Tulane, and possibly Florida State again. I’ve already locked in Tulane’s spring game, which I’m really excited about. I’m looking forward to being on campus, seeing the environment, and continuing to build relationships with the coaching staff. I’m still working on specific dates for Georgia and Florida State, but both are schools I definitely want to get back to and learn more about as the spring progresses," Davis said.

What's next for the talented prospect from Collins Hill High School?

"The next step for me in my recruitment is continuing to trust in God’s vision and timing, just like I’ve been doing. I’m focused on getting hungrier every day, both on and off the field, and staying disciplined in my routine. I really try to stay grounded in my faith and stay in my scripture because I believe that when I put God first, everything else falls into place the way it’s supposed to.



"From a football standpoint, I’m focused on continuing to develop my game, improving my mental toughness, and becoming the best version of myself. I know that if I stay consistent, work hard, and trust JESUS VISION, everything will work out the way it’s meant to.