College football OL with no sacks allowed enters NCAA transfer portal

An Eastern Michigan Eagles offensive lineman with a pristine statistical record is looking for a new home. The veteran protector departs Ypsilanti carrying a resume that includes zero sacks allowed and zero penalties committed during his collegiate tenure.

CBS Sports reporters Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz first reported the departure on Tuesday regarding the 6-foot-3, 300-pound interior blocker. His efficiency in pass protection and discipline along the line of scrimmage make him a unique prospect in the winter transfer window.

Terrance Saunders II confirmed his decision to enter the transfer portal on Monday. The Overland Park, Kansas, native posted a highlight reel to social media with a caption that read "Proud of my 2025 season! -Allowed 0 sacks -Allowed 1 QB hit -Committed 0 penalties And my best is still yet to come…"

Terrance Saunders II Leaves Eastern Michigan Following Breakout Performance

The decision to transfer comes after a 2025 season where Saunders saw the most significant action of his collegiate career. The offensive lineman participated in contests against a diverse slate of opponents, including Texas State, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio and Western Michigan.

His ability to maintain discipline without drawing flags or allowing negative plays against both Mid-American Conference and SEC competition will likely be a selling point as he navigates the open market.

Saunders arrived at Eastern Michigan after a standout prep career at Blue Valley West High School. He committed to the Eagles in December 2022 over an offer from New Mexico State and enrolled in June 2023. His recruiting profile listed him at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds coming out of high school, but the lineman has since bulked up to 300 pounds to better handle the physical demands of Division I football.

His participation chart shows a steady progression from a developmental prospect to a contributor who could be trusted in high-leverage situations. While he did not record statistics during his freshman season in 2023, his emergence in 2025 suggests he is entering the prime of his eligibility window. The lack of penalties is particularly attractive to coaching staffs looking for immediate help along the line.

Saunders will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination. As programs scramble to solidify their rosters for the 2026 season, a veteran lineman with verified size and a history of clean play in pass protection is expected to draw interest from Group of Five and Power Four programs alike.

The Eagles have concluded their 2025 season with a 4-8 record and 3-5 in conference play, finishing ninth in the MAC.

