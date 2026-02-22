College Football Program Loses 30 Players to Transfer Portal

The chaos in college football created by the NCAA transfer portal reached a halt near the end of January.

In the weeks following the end of the 2025 regular season up until the last day of the two-week entry window, thousands of college football players decided to jump into the portal find new homes for the 2026 season. Virtually every major program lost multitudes from their 2025 rosters to the portal.

Oregon was a program that saw a significant portion of its 2025 roster turn toward the portal in the offseason. 30 different players left Oregon via the portal in January.

The Ducks will replace both of their 2025 coordinators as offensive coordinator Will Stein accepted the head coach vacancy left by Mark Stoops at Kentucky, and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi took the head coaching vacancy left by Justin Wilcox at California.

Stein did not take any players with him, but wide receiver Cooper Perry, defensive lineman Jericho Johnson, linebacker Kamar Mothudi and safety Kingston Lopa both followed Lupoi.

Two different quarterbacks on Oregon's 2025 roster decided to head for the portal. Second-stringer Austin Novosad committed to Bowling Green, and third-stringer Luke Moga committed to New Mexico.

Additionally, 2026 four-star commit Bryson Beaver entered the portal nine days after his enrollment and wound up at Georgia.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad (16) drops back to throw a pass during the second half against Montana State | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks lost 12 total offensive skill players to the NCAA transfer portal. One of the more productive pieces to enter the portal was running back Jayden Limar (Washington), who ran the ball 46 times for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

Jay Harris (Kansas State) also entered the portal after a season in which he ran for 151 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 42 carries while catching six passes for 89 yards.

The highest-rated departures for the Ducks were mostly defensive linemen. Defensive end Blake Purchase (Ole Miss) and defensive lineman Tionne Gray (Notre Dame) were both rated as four-star transfers, according to 247Sports. Lopa was the only other four-star recruit the Ducks lost to the portal.

The Ducks brought in 13 players in their 2026 transfer portal class. One of Oregon's two four-star commits was former Nebraska starting quarterback Dylan Raiola, who will use a redshirt and sit behind incumbent starter Dante Moore next season. The other four-star acquisition is former Minnesota safety Koi Perich, who has received multiple honors in his first two college football seasons.

247Sports ranks Oregon's haul as the No. 25 class in the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle. The Ducks rank fifth among Big Ten transfer portal classes in 2026, sitting behind Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana and Michigan.