College football QB unexpectedly linked to three major programs in transfer portal

A limited number of days remain for college football players seeking better situations to enter the transfer portal. The two-week window to enter the transfer portal began on Jan. 2 and will end on Friday.

Thousands of players from every nook and cranny of college football have decided to enter the transfer portal in the 2026 cycle. Many players in the NCAA transfer portal made their decisions before the two-week window began.

One player to declare his entry shortly before the portal opened was former Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his second school.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder committed to Colorado while Karl Dorrell was the head coach of the Buffaloes in 2022. Colorado moved on from Dorrell after a 0-5 start to that season, but Staub stayed despite the coaching change to Deion Sanders.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) calls for the ball in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Staub redshirted in his first season at Colorado. He appeared in three games, the last of which he saw meaningful snaps against Utah. In total, Staub completed 23 of 40 pass attempts for 254 yards and a touchdown in 2023.

Shedeur Sanders once again was the starter at Colorado in 2024, so Staub's appearances were limited to blowout games. He did not complete any of the four passes he attempted that season, but he did gain four yards on three rush attempts in the Buffaloes' game at Nebraska.

Staub was part of a trio of quarterbacks that included Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis, both of whom saw action for Colorado in 2025. In four games, Staub completed 30 of 55 passes for 427 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions while running 19 times for 30 yards and a touchdown.

While many quarterbacks who struggle to see the field at Power Four schools often transfer to the Group of Five or FCS ranks, Staub appears to have his eye on a backup role somewhere in the Power Four ranks. Three schools reportedly have interest in adding Staub to their quarterback room.

LSU

Lane Kiffin has used the transfer portal out of necessity in the 2026 cycle. With Garrett Nussmeier's eligibility expiring and Michael Van Buren heading for the NCAA transfer portal, the Tigers had to locate new options.

So far, LSU has landed Sam Leavitt (Arizona State) as its starter and Landen Clark (Elon) as its backup for the 2026 season. Staub could be another addition to the room if injuries strike the Tigers' quarterback room.

Matt Moscona of LouisianaSports.net reported that Staub was expected to visit on Tuesday.

Kentucky

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the weeks following Will Stein's hiring, he had to use the transfer portal to locate a starting quarterback, with Cutter Boley heading to Arizona State. Additionally, 2025 backup Zach Calzada was not going to return as his eligibility had expired.

The Wildcats successfully flipped former Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey's commitment away from Nebraska, so they now have their starter. Incoming freshman Matt Ponatoski will also help deepen the room, but the potential addition of Staub could be useful in the event of an injury.

Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day looks to the scoreboard during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Julian Sayin still has at least one more season with the Buckeyes, but Ohio State is not without its losses in the quarterback room. Directly after the Buckeyes were eliminated from the 2025 College Football Playoff, backup Lincoln Kienholz entered the transfer portal.

Tavien St. Clair is coming off his redshirt freshman season and will likely enter 2026 as Sayin's backup. Staub would ensure Ohio State has three scholarship quarterbacks on its roster if he committed there.