College football quarterback with 6,600 career passing yards enters transfer portal

A quarterback with nearly 7,000 career passing yards has elected to enter the college football transfer portal in search of what will be his fifth school heading into the 2026 season.

North Texas quarterback Reese Poffenbarger has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal looking for a new school next year, according to CBS Sports.

Over the last four seasons, the quarterback has been on three different rosters after redshirting his first year at Old Dominion in 2021.

His best performance to date

Poffenbarger had his two best overall outings in the 2022 and 2023 seasons when suited up for Albany, where he transferred to the FCS ranks.

He was named the starter at Albany after competing with two other candidates for the position and established a school record with 412 passing yards in a game against Fordham.

That year, Poffenbarger finished with one yard shy of 3,000 yards with 24 touchdowns and was named the Colonial Athletic Conference Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He led Albany to the FCS playoff semifinal round the following season, and elected to transfer away after leading the FCS with 36 passing touchdowns and 3,603 passing yards.

The quarterback finished as the school’s touchdown passing record-holder in his time with the program.

Where he's been lately

Poffenbarger transferred to Miami ahead of the 2024 season, ultimately serving as the backup to Cam Ward, himself a transfer to the school who went on to lead college football’s top-ranked passing attack that year.

From there, Poffenbarger transferred to the Group of Five ranks, landing at North Texas, where he competed for and ultimately lost the starting quarterback job to eventual NCAA passing leader Drew Mestemaker.

What he's done on the field

In his career, Poffenbarger boasts a 14-12 overall record in 26 starts across 32 total games, passing for 6,669 yards with 60 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

He rushed for an additional 342 yards and eight more touchdowns.

Poffenbarger’s best outing came with Albany in the 2023 season, going 11-4 overall with 3,614 yards with 36 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, rushing for 6 touchdowns.

How the college football transfer portal works

The new 15-day transfer portal window from Jan. 2-16 and the elimination of the spring transfer period has condensed the timeline for players and programs to make their moves.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

