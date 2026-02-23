$10 Million QB Predicted to Become 'All-Star' After Controversial Transfer Portal Move

The post-2025 transfer portal circuit was a wild grind. Players coming and going, or not going, or deciding to go and getting enmeshed in hassle and litigation-- it all happened. But the 2026 payoff, particularly in the quarterback class, should certainly be abundant.

From Brendan Sorsby and Sam Leavitt, plenty of top passers opted to chase money and prestige in the portal. But of all the transfer quarterbacks, one stands out as a potential Heisman Trophy winner according to Fox Sports betting analyst Geoff Schwartz.

Mensah's Move

In a column highlighting preseason Heisman candidates, Schwartz spotlighted Miami transfer Darian Mensah. Mensah, a season after a lucractive move from Tulane to Duke, made an 11th hour decision to enter the portal. After some protracted tangles with Duke, who reportedly had Mensah under contract for another year, Mensah ended up at Miami, inking a deal with the Hurricanes that reportedly pays him $10 million.

Schwartz likes Miami's return on investment. "Mensah will be an all-star in South Florida, and he will be in the discussion for the Heisman all season," notes Schwartz. His evaluation notes the 6'3" passer's arm talent and accuracy. "If Mensah had entered the portal at the same time as the rest of the sport, he'd have been the highest ranked quarterback in the group," writes Schwartz.

For a second straight season, Mario Cristobal is counting on a top transfer portal QB to carry him to an impressive season. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The rise of Darian Mensah

Mensah was an under-the-radar recruit by Tulane. In 247sports' evaluation of the 2023 recruiting class, Mensah was projected as the No. 216 player in the state of California. 247's composite rankings placed him as a two-star player and the No. 2,289 player in the class.

Mensah grabbed the Tulane starting job in 2024 and didn't let go. He passed for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns and led the Green Wave to a spot in the AAC title game and a 9-3 regular season.

After departing to Duke, Mensah had an even bigger season in 2025. Once again, he led an underdog team to a conference title game appearance. Mensah passed for 3,973 yards, second-best in the nation in the FBS ranks. He also fired 34 touchdowns, which tied for second nationally. Mensah also threw just six interceptions in 500 pass attempts. He had six 300+ yard passing games.

Miami does lose some offensive talent, particularly up front, but will return top running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (1,192 yards and 12 TDs) and standout receiver Malachi Toney (1,211 yards and 10 TDs). Mensah also saw his top Duke wide receiver Cooper Barkate (1,106 yards and 7 TDs) follow him to Miami.