A dynamic Division II standout running back and return specialist has officially announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. The Northeastern State RiverHawks sophomore is coming off a breakout 2025 campaign where he established himself as one of the most explosive and versatile offensive playmakers in the entire country at the DII level.

The sophomore sensation accumulated a staggering 1,560 all-purpose yards and found the end zone 17 times during his second collegiate season. This elite level of production ranked him fifth nationally in Division II for all-purpose yardage and placed him third in school history for single-season touchdowns, making him a highly coveted target for programs looking for immediate offensive help.

Ramon McKinney Jr. is the player on the move, departing Northeastern State after just two seasons with the program. The Waxahachie, Texas, native spent his true freshman year in 2024 developing into the featured back before breaking out as a full-time starter and dominant force in 2025.

McKinney proved to be a versatile weapon for the RiverHawks offense throughout the fall. He averaged a remarkable 8.2 yards per touch and recorded 18 plays of 20 yards or more. His ability to impact the game on the ground and through the air was evident in his final stat line, which included 1,093 rushing yards and 15 rushing scores.

The sophomore saved some of his best performances for conference play. He rushed for a season-high 181 yards against Central Oklahoma on Oct. 25. He also showcased his nose for the goal line against Lincoln (CA) on Nov. 1, tallying three rushing touchdowns and one receiving score in a single contest.

His contributions extended beyond the backfield as well. McKinney added 340 receiving yards and 259 kick return yards to his season totals. This multi-faceted skill set allowed him to finish fourth in Northeastern State history for single-season all-purpose yards.

The former Waxahachie High School quarterback transitioned smoothly to running back at the collegiate level. He was a dual-threat player as a prep senior, totaling over 2,100 yards of total offense. That background served him well in 2025 as he consistently evaded defenders and created chunk plays for the RiverHawks.

