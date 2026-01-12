College football’s best QBs in the transfer portal after Sam Leavitt commitment

The biggest domino in the NCAA transfer portal has officially fallen, as Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers secured a commitment from Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt.

The former Arizona State star was ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the transfer portal by On3, and was being courted by programs such as Texas Tech, Kentucky, Miami and Tennessee throughout the process. While this is a fantastic get for Kiffin, who has been reloading an LSU roster that severely underperformed in what was the final year of the Brian Kelly tenure, it may be viewed as bad news for quarterback-needy programs around the country.

While Leavitt was far and away the top prospect available in the transfer portal, it certainly doesn't mean that there aren't other transfer portal quarterbacks who can come in and excel next season.

Top transfer portal quarterbacks after Sam Leavitt's LSU commitment

Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) rushes during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Beau Pribula (Missouri)

The former Missouri quarterback is one of the most well-traveled players in the portal, with reported visits taken to Virginia, Tennessee, Washington, Georgia Tech and Nebraska. In his lone season with the Tigers, he threw for 1,914 yards, 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, while also rushing for 297 yards and six touchdowns.

He has just one year of eligibility, and although his turnover numbers can be alarming, he has proven that he can be one of the more effective dual-threat quarterbacks in college football.

Husan Longstreet (USC)

Seemingly influenced by Jayden Maiava's decision to return to USC for his senior season, the former five-star recruit entered his name into the portal. Unfortunately for him, he was a bit tardy to the party and has already seen possible destinations like Oregon, LSU and Ole Miss find another quarterback.

In limited action with the Trojans, Longstreet threw for 103 yards and one touchdown through the air, while rushing for 76 yards and two additional scores. Whoever lands him is getting a long-term answer at quarterback, but it will simply come down to whether or not he feels the right program is out there for him. Assuming USC would have him back, there could also be a world where Longstreet decides to return to and wait his turn in Los Angeles.

San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) passes the ball during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Walker Eget (San Jose State)

One of the more experienced and proven remaining quarterbacks in the portal, San Jose State transfer Walker Eget, has 27 games under his belt at the college level. For his career, he has thrown for 5,563 yards with 30 touchdowns, while also completing 57.7% of his passes.

He has a gunslinger mentality and was the lone quarterback in college football to throw for more than 450 yards twice this season.

Austin Novosad (Oregon)

A former four-star recruit with offers from programs such as Ohio State, Colorado, Texas A&M and Notre Dame, Novosad ended up at Oregon, who seemingly only plans to start transfer quarterbacks. He sat behind Bo Nix in 2023, Dillon Gabriel in 2024 and Dante Moore this past season. It's unclear if Moore plans on leaving for the NFL, but the Ducks already brought in Nebraska's Dylan Raiola as his successor.

Novosad has completed 12-of-15 passes for 99 yards in seven appearances in three years, and likely can be a productive player if given a shot.

Other notable quarterbacks available:

Eli Holstein (Pitt)

Jadyn Davis (Michigan)