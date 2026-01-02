College football's three best transfer portal quarterbacks you've never heard of

The day that college football fans around the country have been waiting for is officially here, as the NCAA transfer portal is now open for business.

Viewed as the most crucial position in sports, the portal has been dominated by quarterback chatter throughout the first day. Notable names such as Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati) and Sam Leavitt (Arizona State) are front and center and have a chance to dramatically impact the 2026 college football season as Fernando Mendoza did for Indiana this year.

While every college football fan is aware of the Sorsbys or Leavitts of the world, this quarterback class is loaded with hidden gems that could end up bursting onto the scene as superstars next year.

With that being said, let's meet the three quarterbacks that may not be household names just yet, but could end up being the best signal callers you've ever heard of.

Old Dominion Monarchs quarterback Colton Joseph (1) warms up before the game at Lane Stadium. | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Colton Joseph, Old Dominion

Once ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 1,857 player in the country out of Newport Beach, California, Colton Joseph blossomed into one of the most underrated dual-threat quarterbacks in college football.

With 20 starts across the past two seasons, Joseph has thrown for 4,251 yards with 32 touchdowns through the air, while also rushing for 1,654 yards and 24 scores on the ground. According to 247Sports, he ranks No. 112 in the portal and No. 16 at quarterback.

He led the Monarchs to a 9-3 regular-season record and was named The Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year. Unlike some other notable portal quarterbacks who are one-year rentals, Joseph has two more years of eligibility.

Notable programs such as Florida State and TCU have reportedly been in contact with Joseph as he looks to make the leap from the Group of Five level.

Taron Dickens, Western Carolina

Hailing from one of the biggest hotbeds for talent in the country, in Miami, Taron Dickens was an overlooked recruit in the class of 2023. He ranked as the No. 2,131 player in the country, No. 126 quarterback and as the No. 308 player in the state of Florida. He chose West Carolina over offers from FAU, Bowling Green and Akron, and it worked quite well.

Standing at 5-foot-11, Dickens led all of college football in passing yards per game at 425.5. His strong showing earned him the SoCon Offensive Player of the Year award and a finalist spot for the Walter Payton Award, considered the Heisman of the FCS.

Dickens threw for 3,508 yards with 38 touchdowns to just two interceptions, while completing 74.2% of his passes. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 678 player and No. 63 quarterback.

Per his social media, he has already heard from Syracuse and Southern Miss.

Amari Odom, Kennesaw State

When many fans play the EA Sports College Football 26 video game, they like to take a struggling program and turn it into a success story. For many diehards, it was with the Kennesaw State Owls, who made the jump to the FBS just last year. Wofford transfer Amari Odom took on that same challenge and led the Owls to a historic year.

Odom threw for 2,594 yards with 19 touchdowns, while also rushing for 347 yards and another seven scores. He also led the Owls to a 10-4 record and the program's first-ever CUSA championship. Not bad for a kid who was a zero-star recruit with just four offers coming out of high school. He now ranks as the No. 296 player in the portal and No. 28 quarterback.

Odom has been linked to schools like Missouri and Syracuse.