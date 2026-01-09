College football transfer enrolling at fifth different Big Ten program

One thing about the modern age of college football that has been tough for some fans to get used to is the fact that it seems like some players are trying to play for every team possible.

Now, this isn't meant as a slight. For many of these athletes, this could be the only time in their lives they can make money playing football, but the journey for some of these players is just downright bizarre. A prime example of this is the journey of the newly committed Nebraska EDGE, Anthony Jones, who will have played for five different programs in the Big Ten when he takes the field next year.

Once ranked as a three-star in the class of 2022, Jones started his career at Oregon, which, at the time, was in the Pac-12, but has since moved to the Big Ten. He recorded a stat in just one game during his time with the Ducks, and decided to transfer to Indiana for the 2023 season.

After one season at Indiana, during which he recorded a stat in six games, the Las Vegas product again decided to transfer. Unfortunately for him he left before the first season of the Curt Cignetti era, and in a parallel universe, could have been a part of two College Football Playoff teams.

For the 2024 season, Jones transferred to Michigan State, where he played for Jonathan Smith in what was his first year on the job. Jones had the best season of his career, recording a career-high 25 total tackles and two sacks, but again decided to transfer.

He spent this past season at UCLA, recording 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks on a team that finished the year 3-9 and saw its head coach get fired. Ironically, three of the four stops he has made thus far have seen the head coach be fired, either during/after the season or a year after he left. In addition to the coaches being fired, Jones has been a part of just one team that has made it to postseason action.

He joins a Nebraska transfer portal group that ranks as the No. 28 class in the country, according to 247Sports. He and his fellow transfers will need to all make huge impacts this next season, as Nebraska's No. 111-ranked high school class may not make an immediate impact like the program needs.

While he may not have stayed in place for too long, Jones undoubtedly has had quite the journey up to this point.