Major SEC program linked to four-star wide receiver in transfer portal

One of the most highly considered wide receivers in the college football transfer portal this cycle has been connected to an SEC program that was in the playoff this year.

Kansas State four-star wide receiver transfer Jayce Brown will be on the move come the new year, and Texas A&M has emerged as a school to watch as he looks for a new team to play for in the 2026 season, according to a report from On3 Sports.

A productive wide receiver

Brown should command some interest when his name is finally listed, as he led Kansas State with 712 receiving yards and five touchdowns, emerging as the team’s most reliable passing game target and a reliable deep threat with speed and quickness.

Brown was considered the No. 23 overall player and the No. 4 ranked wide receiver as a recruit prior to his commitment to Kansas State, according to a consensus of the national recruiting services.

Coming out of Kansas State now, Brown is rated as the No. 31 overall player and the No. 9 ranked wide receiver in the upcoming transfer portal cycle, according to 247Sports.

Where the Aggies are now

Texas A&M is set to have quarterback Marcel Reed under center again next season, but is poised to lose productive wide receiver KC Concepcion to the NFL Draft soon.

Running back Le’Veon Moss will also depart the program for the draft, leaving head coach Mike Elko and new offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins on the lookout for as many replacements as they can find.

Brown would be a promising addition to a wide receiver corps that will also include junior Mario Craver and sophomore Ashton Bethel-Roman.

(On3)

How the college football transfer portal works

College football’s transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2, but that hasn’t stopped a flurry of players from entering their names for consideration at a new school right now.

The new 15-day transfer portal window from Jan. 2-16 and the elimination of the spring transfer period has condensed the timeline for players and programs to make their moves.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office.

Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.

And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

