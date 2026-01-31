Where did every Top 10 college football WR in the transfer portal end up?

Well over 10,000 players entered their names into the transfer portal, and this year's class of wide receivers has the potential to be the best in recent memory.

As programs around the country look for what they view as the missing piece, many of them spend big on pass catchers. According to a report from CBS Sports, the price tag for a wide receiver in the portal ranged from $300,000 to over $2 million. While the ceiling of this may seem expensive, both teams in the College Football Playoff National Championship proved just how impactful a transfer wide receiver can be as Indiana was anchored by transfers Elijah Sarratt and E.J. Williams, while Miami relied heavily on CJ Daniels and Keelan Marion.

With so many talented pass catchers on the move, it only felt right to compile a list of where they all actually ended up. So, here are where the top 10 wide receivers in On3's transfer portal rankings landed this offseason.

North Texas Mean Green wide receiver Wyatt Young (10) carries the ball for a touchdown. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

10. Wyatt Young

Transferring from: North Texas

Transferring to: Oklahoma State

A part of one of college football's most explosive offenses, Wyatt Young led North Texas in every single receiving category. He posted 70 catches for 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns, and while he likely would have been a priority target for 90% of programs in college football, the first-team All-American Conference will be joining his head coach and quarterback at Oklahoma State.

9. Terrell Anderson

Transferring from: North Carolina State

Transferring to: USC

A former blue-chip recruit who made an immediate impact for the Wolf Pack, Anderson had a nice sophomore season. He recorded 39 catches for 629 yards and five touchdowns, and he offers some nice size at 6-foot-2. He will step into a USC offense that lost both Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon to the NFL, giving him a chance to be a top target for senior quarterback Jayden Jayden Maiava.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (1) turns upfield. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

8. Eric Singleton Jr.

Transferring from: Auburn

Transferring to: Florida

Ranked as the top wide receiver in the portal last season, Singleton didn't quite have the season most were hoping for. Now, Auburn did have a dreadful quarterback situation with Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels behind center, but Singleton was still able to rack up 58 catches for 534 yards and three scores. At Florida, he will team up with Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Aaron Philo, who was a freshman during Singleton's breakout season in 2024. He will also reunite with former Yellow Jackets offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.

7. Nick Marsh

Transferring from: Michigan State

Transferring to: Indiana

Named an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection this season despite not having the best quarterback play, Marsh was one of the hottest commodities in the portal. He had 59 catches for 662 yards and six touchdowns, and will see a major upgrade in terms of who is throwing him the ball in Bloomington. He will have a chance to catch passes from TCU transfer Josh Hooveer, who has nearly 10,000 career passing yards.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Ian Strong (9) celebrates. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

6. Ian Strong

Transferring from: Rutgers

Transferring to: Cal

Arguably one of the more under-the-radar wide receivers in the portal, Strong posted 111 catches for 1,688 yards and 12 scores during his three years with the Scarlet Knights. Despite posting a career-high 52 catches and 762 yards this season, he will have a chance to emerge as one of the sport's most prolific wide receivers with Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele throwing him the rock.

5. Omarion Miller

Transferring from: Colorado

Transferring to: Arizona State

Omarion Miller had shown flashes throughout his first couple of years in Boulder under Deion Sanders, but truly broke out this season despite the Buffs' down year. He had 45 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns, while earning a second-team All-Big 12 nod. He has some of the best ball skills in the sport, and makes 50-50 balls thrown his way more like 70-30 balls. He will slide into the Jordyn Tyson role for Kenny Dillingham, and will be an absolute terror again to Big 12 defenses in 2026.

Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) looks for the next play. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Jayce Brown

Transferring from: Kansas State

Transferring to: LSU

The speedy big-play threat out of Florida has been productive for three years at Kansas State, totaling 115 catches for 1,972 yards and 13 touchdowns. He will finish his career at LSU, where he will play for Lane Kiffin and catch passes from Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt. Kiffin brought in a lot of talented wide receivers this offseason, but Brown should have a chance to be one of the key starters for the Bayou Bengals.

3. Cooper Barkate

Transferring from: Duke

Transferring to Miami

Cooper Barkate was an FCS All-American at Harvard, and quickly proved he could compete at the Power 4 level this past season with Duke. He finished the year with 72 catches for 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns en route to a second-team All-ACC selection. He followed his quarterback Darian Mensah into the portal, and will reunite with him at Miami. He joins a wide receiver room headlined by true freshman stud, Malachi Toney.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Quincy Porter (11) walks up the tunnel. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Quincy Porter

Transferring from: Ohio State

Transferring to: Notre Dame

A five-star true freshman who simply struggled to crack what was a loaded rotation for the Ohio State Buckeyes this past season, Quincy Porter opted for a fresh start. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver had just four catches for 59 yards, but should have a chance to be a top target for Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr.

1. Cam Coleman

Transferring from: Auburn

Transferring to: Texas

Similar to Singleton, Cam Coleman was a victim of poor quarterback play at Auburn. The freak athlete who seemingly catches any contested ball thrown his way racked up 56 catches for 708 yards and five scores for the Tigers. He reportedly got quarterback money to transfer to Texas and will be catching passes from one of the best quarterbacks in the country, Arch Manning.