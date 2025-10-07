College Football Playoff contender loses receiver amid latest transfer portal news
The college football transfer portal rumors are starting to begin as players face business decisions in the NIL era. A College Football Playoff contender as well as an SEC program are among the early teams hit by the latest portal news. It is worth noting that just because a player enters the transfer portal does not mean the athlete will leave their current program.
South Carolina tight end Michael Smith is going to redshirt and intends to hit the transfer portal, per On3's Pete Nakos. The bigger news comes from Bloomington where Indiana is preparing to lose wide receiver Makai Jackson.
"Indiana WR Makai Jackson is redshirting and entering the transfer portal, his agency tells and I," Nakos detailed in a series of X messages on Tuesday. "Former App State and St. Francis transfer has 161 career catches for 2,169 yards + 15 TDs.
"Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining. He's a former FCS Freshman All-American and All-Sun Belt selection."
Indiana is projected to make the College Football Playoff
It is not a massive loss for Indiana, but the Hoosiers depth at receiver takes a hit. Prior to the news, Jackson posted just three receptions for 15 yards this season with the wideout unable to carve out a role since transferring.
The playmaker previously notched 46 catches for 745 yards and five touchdowns for App State in 2024. Heading into a massive Week 7 Big Ten clash against Oregon, Indiana sits in a good position to make the College Football Playoff.
ESPN's Heather Dinich projects Indiana would be the No. 9 seed if the postseason started folllowing the Week 6 results.
"Indiana doesn't play Ohio State or Michigan during the regular season, but it has a more difficult path to the playoff with trips to Oregon and Penn State," Dinich noted on Oct. 4.
"If the Hoosiers finish 10-2, they will be in a precarious playoff position because of their nonconference schedule (Old Dominion, Kennesaw State and Indiana State)."
Oklahoma State in danger of losing defender to college football transfer portal
Players are in danger of losing desired eligibility if they appear in more than four games this season instead of redshirting. Oklahoma State appears to be losing linebacker Darius Thomas to the transfer portal as the program continues to search for a new head coach.
"Oklahoma State linebacker Darius Thomas is entering the transfer portal, his agent of tells," CBS Sports Matt Zenitz detailed in a Tuesday message on X.
"Posted 54 tackles and four sacks last year at Western Kentucky before transferring to Oklahoma State."