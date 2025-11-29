Michigan's College Football Playoff chances revealed amid Ohio State game
Michigan's College Football Playoff chances are a bit complicated, but it all starts with the Wolverines needing another upset win over Ohio State. Heading into the rivlary matchup, Michigan had just a 10% chance to make the College Football Playoff, per ESPN.
Michigan's path to the postseason got a bit more windy following Texas' upset win over Texas A&M, adding another team in the mix for an at-large spot. The simplest playoff path for Michigan is to win the Big Ten, but the Wolverines need some help to make that happen.
Heading into The Game, Michigan sat at No. 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines likely need to climb up to No. 10 in the final rankings given the highest ranked Group of Six champion as well as the ACC champ are projected to land the final two spots in the College Football Playoff bracket.
Here's a look at Michigan's potential path to the College Football Playoff.
Michigan's College Football Playoff chances with a win vs. Ohio State
Even if Michigan defeats Ohio State, the Wolverines need Washington to upset Oregon in order to make the Big Ten Championship. Michigan has a 40% chance to make the College Football Playoff if the Wolverines upset Ohio State but do not make the Big Ten Championship, per ESPN's playoff predictor.
This number jumps up to 100% if Michigan can win the Big Ten with a 57% chance to host a first-round playoff game. A loss in the Big Ten title game would drop the Wolverines' postseason chances to 36%.
Michigan's College Football Playoff chances with a loss vs. Ohio State
A Michigan loss to Ohio State all but guarantees the Wolverines will not make the College Football Playoff. This scenario gives Michigan three losses and would eliminate the Wolverines from Big Ten contention.
ESPN projects that a Michigan loss versus Ohio State would give the Wolverines less than a 1% chance to make the postseason. To summarize, a Michigan win without a Big Ten title still puts the Wolverines' postseason hopes in serious doubt.
"The loss to No. 8 Oklahoma, though, will probably keep them behind the Sooners for an at-large bid if they both finish with the same record," ESPN's Heather Dinich wrote on Tuesday. "Nobody in the country, though, will have a better win than Michigan if it beats the Buckeyes for a fifth straight season."
Michigan fans should be rooting against teams like Alabama and Vanderbilt who are also in the mix for a potential at-large spot in the College Football Playoff.