College Football Transfer Portal: The Quarterback Decisions to Watch Before 2027

As the 2026 college football season reaches its midpoint, the transfer portal looms larger than ever.

Programs are already calculating roster needs for 2027, and several quarterbacks sit at the center of those calculations.

Some face questions about scheme fit and draft stock. Others must weigh playing time, competition, and long-term opportunity.

A handful of names have emerged as the most closely watched potential movers when the portal opens after the season.

Change of Scenery Could Reset a High-Profile Trajectory

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Texas quarterback Arch Manning entered the season as one of the most scrutinized players in the sport, and midseason evaluations have cooled considerably once again.

Analysts who once projected him as the No. 1 draft prospect now openly question consistency, field vision, and even his routine decision-making. Todd McShay, Mel Kiper, Jr., and others have openly suggested that another year of college development makes sense — and notably that remaining at Texas is not the only option.

That became a possible reality when even head coach Steve Sarkisian suggested this week that wholesale changes – “Everything means everything” – are coming to this offense.

A move to a different system could offer a cleaner evaluation environment and a fresh start before the 2028 draft cycle.

Scheme Limitations May Force a Different Path

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Minnesota’s Drake Lindsey has shown the physical tools that intrigue NFL evaluators, including size and projected arm strength. Yet the Gophers’ offense has rarely asked him to push the ball vertically down the field.

With multiple years of eligibility remaining, Lindsey represents the classic case of a talented quarterback whose current system may not fully showcase his strengths.

A transfer to a more aggressive, downfield-oriented attack would allow him to produce the tape scouts want to see and could make him one of the more sought-after names in the portal.

Competition Is Coming, Whether He Wants It or Not

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Oregon brought in Dylan Raiola from Nebraska with the long-term plan of eventually succeeding Dante Moore. That plan now faces complications after a performance against the Huskers so dismal that it raises questions about his future there.

Moore is expected to leave for the NFL after this season, and Oregon is widely projected to enter the portal aggressively for a proven starter rather than hand the job solely to Raiola.

Local and national analysts have noted that if the Ducks add external competition, Raiola may choose to re-enter the portal himself rather than compete in an uncertain depth chart.

His prior starting experience at Nebraska gives him options, but the decision will depend on how Oregon approaches the 2027 quarterback room.

A Bench Decision Changes the Calculation

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Bryce Underwood arrived at Michigan amid a fanfare as the No. 1 overall recruit. Poised for what was deemed a breakout season, instead some consistent struggles and a subsequent benching in favor of a freshman have shifted the conversation.

Underwood still has the athleticism and pedigree that once made him a top target, but a change of scenery may be required to recapture that trajectory. Several programs that will need quarterbacks in 2027 have already been linked to his name come January.

Production at a Smaller Program Creates Larger Interest

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Oregon State’s Braden Atkinson has quietly become one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country for a team that is very fun to watch play.

The former Mercer standout and Jerry Rice Award winner transferred to the Beavers for the 2026 season and has led the FBS in passing yards and touchdowns for stretches of the year while posting elite efficiency numbers.

His rapid rise from FCS standout to Group of Six producer has not gone unnoticed. Retention will be a priority for Oregon State, but larger programs with greater resources and higher ceilings are expected to take a hard look when the portal opens.

Atkinson’s combination of production, remaining eligibility, and proven ability to elevate an offense makes him a legitimate target for teams seeking immediate impact.