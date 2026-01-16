College football world suspects Miami of tampering with $8 million QB

Friday officially marks the final day that players can enter their names into the NCAA transfer portal, which may lead to a flurry of unexpected names appearing. The two-week window has seen over 10,000 players enter their names into the portal across all levels of college football, which is a decision that works out for some but not all.

To some fans, this may seem like a last-minute decision, but to those who have accepted how college football works these days, there's an understanding that some of these players entering their names into the transfer portal were urged to do so by another program.

A fear that the Duke Blue Devils reportedly are experiencing with star quarterback Darian Mensah, who Chris Hummer of CBS Sports reported on Friday, may enter the portal.

"Duke has concerns that star quarterback Darian Mensah could enter the transfer portal, multiple sources tell @mzenitz and I for @CBSSports," wrote Hummer."

Now this would come as quite a shock to Duke, who made Mensah the highest-paid player in college football history with a two-year deal worth $8 million in total, but there seem to be plenty of signs pointing toward one culprit if he does, in fact, leave.

The program in question is the Miami Hurricanes, who the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson suggested could make a move like this on Wednesday.

"Nobody on Earth should be surprised if some good starting QB enters the portal out of nowhere before midnight Friday with intent of signing with UM," wrote Jackson.

"How interesting," commented Miami Hurricanes beat reporter Adam Lichtenstein.

Mensah, who started his career at Tulane, threw for 3,973 yards with 34 touchdowns to just six interceptions this season, while completing 66.8% of his passes. Mensah led the Blue Devils to a 9-5 record, helping the program win its first outright ACC championship since 1962.

The San Luis Obispo native is so talented that many felt he could have been a first-round pick had he entered his name into the 2026 NFL Draft.

As for the Miami aspect of it, them landing a quarterback that most didn't even realize was on the market isn't new. They brought in both Cam Ward in 2024 and Carson Beck for this season after they had declared for the draft.

The Hurricanes have also confirmed they offered Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson $6.5 million to do the same as Ward and Beck. However, after missing on Simpson, Sam Leavitt (LSU) and Brendan Sorsby (Texas Tech), the Hurricanes seem to be trending toward poaching one of the nation's best from their former head coach.

It would be an astronomical get for the Hurricanes, who are playing for the championship on Monday and would have a great chance at running it back in 2026. But for Duke, this would be a catastrophic loss, as all but one quarterback in the top-30 of the transfer portal rankings have committed or signed elsewhere.

Duke will likely do everything in its power to retain Mensah, but it's hard to imagine Miami won't make it a hard decision.