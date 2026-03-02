$80 Million Coach Predicted to Lead College Football Powerhouse for Next Five Years

The lure of the NFL is always a powerful pull for top college football coaches. Nick Saban followed it, Jim Harbaugh followed it twice, and now another round of top coaches are sometimes subject to pro rumors.

That aside, even switches within the top schools are possible. Lane Kiffin can certainly confirm that fact. But as The Athletic's Ralph D. Russo takes the long view of college football coaching, at least up to 2030, he sees at least one standout staying put at his current school.

Cristobal staying put?

Russo thinks Miami head coach Mario Cristobal isn't headed anywhere. In fact, Russo writes, "It feels like Cristobal is just getting started at his alma mater." There's certainly plenty of reason to think Crisotbal isn't going anywhere soon.

Cristobal's story

Cristobal is from Miami, played college football at Miami, began his coaching career at Miami, and since 2022, has been the head coach of the Hurricanes. Cristobal coaches a pair of excellent teams at Oregon, but then returned home to take the UM coaching job ahead of the 2022 season.

After two seasons, the verdict was out on Cristobal, as he was just 12-13 at that point. But in the last two seasons, Cristobal has Miami in its best position in two decades. He's gone 23-6 over the past two seasons, taking the Hurricanes to the national title game after the 2025 season-- and in fact, missing an upset title win by one final score that Indiana prevented.

Miami looks to be the power of the ACC moving forward. The league seems to be struggling to keep up in the NIL realm, with Florida State stumbling badly and Dabo Swinney struggling to adapt to a portal-heavy mentality. While Cristobal hasn't won the ACC yet, his program is assembling the most talent and seems best equipped to thrive in the modern college football climate.

Given that situation, it's not hard to see Cristobal staying put at Miami. He's only 55 years old and coming off his most successful coaching season yet. Miami had an excellent transfer portal class. While On3 ranked the Miami class 14th, the Hurricanes added five four-star transfers and lost none.

A portal class to help keep Cristobal's squad improving

Former Duke QB Darian Mensah should keep Miami on the rise. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

That group notably included Duke QB Darian Mensah, who is now the heir apparent to departing senior Carson Beck in leading the offense. Top Duke WR Cooper Barkate followed his quarterback, EDGE Damon Wilson is coming over from Missouri, while defensive lineman Jarquez Carter has transferred in from Ohio State. Boston College safety Omar Thornton was another big addition.

Cristobal is coaching at home, following off his best season with an additional influx of top transfer portal talent. He come well outlast Russo's baseline projection and be at Miami even well beyond 2030.