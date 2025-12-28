College football WR enters transfer portal after 1,200-yard season

The NCAA transfer portal officially opens for college football players on Jan. 2, 2026.

In the weeks leading up to the portal's opening, hundreds of players across all levels of college football have decided to search for a new school in 2026. Quarterbacks have been the center of attention recently, but other offensive skill players are transferring to find better fits for next season.

Among the players who have entered the transfer portal is North Texas wide receiver Wyatt Young. He will have two seasons of eligibility at his second school.

BREAKING: North Texas standout WR Wyatt Young is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



He totaled 70 receptions for 1,264 yards (3rd in FBS) and 10 TDs this season



December 28, 2025

The 6-foot, 195-pounder arrived at North Texas in 2024. He was primarily used as a depth piece his freshman season, finishing with 18 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another touchdown.

Young was the Mean Green's leading receiver in 2025. He caught 70 passes for 1,295 yards and 10 touchdowns and ran for another touchdown. He had more than 100 receiving yards in five games this season, including a 295-yard performance at Rice on Nov. 22.

The prolific season landed Young on the All-American Conference First Team in 2025.

The Mean Green won all of its non-conference games in 2025. North Texas defeated Lamar (51-0), Washington State (59-10), South Alabama (36-22), and Western Michigan (33-30).

North Texas lost its conference home opener to USF (63-36) on Oct. 10. The Mean Green won conference games against UTSA (55-17), Navy (31-17) and Temple (52-25) in DATCU Stadium.

North Texas Mean Green wide receiver Wyatt Young (10) carries the ball for a touchdown against South Florida | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Mean Green did not lose a road game in American Conference play in 2025. It defeated Army (45-38), Charlotte (54-20), UAB (53-24) and Rice (56-24).

The Mean Green's 7-1 conference record was good enough to send it to the American Conference Championship. It lost to Tulane (34-21) at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.

North Texas accepted a bowl bid to play in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 27. It defeated San Diego State (49-47) to finish the season 12-2.

While it did not affect bowl participation from the Mean Green, head coach Eric Morris was hired to replace Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State. Young is joining a growing group of North Texas players, including quarterback Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins, who are entering the transfer portal after Morris left the program.