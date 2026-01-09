First team All-conference college football player enters transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal is open to all college football players seeking a new program to compete for in the 2026 season. The portal has a two-week window for entry that began on Friday and will end on Jan. 16.

The list of entries into the portal in the 2026 cycle has tallied over 3,000 in just over a week. Many of the players on the move this offseason are looking to play for programs where they can broaden their national exposure.

One of these players hoping to break into the Power Four ranks is former East Carolina defensive lineman Zion Wilson. He will have one season of eligibility remaining at his second school.

ECU starting DL Zion Wilson is entering the transfer portal, his rep @viennatalent tells @PeteNakos.



The 6-foot-3, 315-pound DL posted 10 TFLs and 7 sacks in 2025. Seeking a waiver extension for another year of eligibility. https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/Dfv8e5CpEg — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 8, 2026

The 6-foot-3, 318-pounder came to East Carolina as a preferred walk-on offensive lineman under Mike Houston in 2021. He was a part of the Pirates' practice squad in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

2023 was the first time the Pirates used Wilson in game action. He primarily saw use on special teams, but he did log three offensive snaps in the 11 games he played for East Carolina that season.

In the spring of 2024, Wilson switched to the defensive side of the ball. While he was listed as a defensive lineman, he only appeared on special teams for East Carolina and did not record any statistics.

2025 was a breakout season for Wilson with the Pirates. He made 42 total tackles to go along with seven sacks and a pass defended for the Pirates across 13 games. Wilson was named All-AAC First Team for his efforts in the 2025 season.

East Carolina finished the 2025 regular season 2-2 in non-conference play. The Pirates' wins were against Campbell (56-3) and at Coastal Carolina (38-0). The losses were against a pair of Power Four teams in BYU (34-13) and at NC State (24-17) in the 2025 opener.

The Pirates did not lose an AAC game in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. East Carolina defeated Army (28-6), Tulsa (41-27), Charlotte (48-22) and Memphis (31-27) at home in 2025.

East Carolina won conference road games at Temple (45-14) and Florida Atlantic (42-3). The road losses for the Pirates in AAC play were Tulane (26-19) and at UTSA (58-24).

The Pirates accepted a bid to play Pittsburgh in the Go Bowling Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland. East Carolina defeated the Panthers (23-17) to finish their season 9-4 overall.