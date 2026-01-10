Former 4-star college football QB announces transfer portal commitment

The NCAA transfer portal is at the halfway point of its two-week window in the 2026 college football offseason. The portal officially opened on Jan. 2 and will close its doors on Jan. 16.

Thousands of players from across the college football landscape have decided to enter the portal in hopes of finding a new school to play for next season. While some are seeking better NIL compensation at their next school, others are simply looking for any opportunities to see the field.

The latter is the case with transfer quarterback JJ Kohl, who announced his commitment to Florida International on Friday. He will have two seasons of eligibility with the Panthers.

Excited for the opportunity to play at FIU! #GoPanthers pic.twitter.com/JPbVMi0RDj — JJ Kohl (@JJKohl3) January 9, 2026

The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder was recruited as a four-star prospect by Matt Campbell to Iowa State in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Kohl appeared in games against Northern Iowa, Oklahoma and BYU with the Cyclones, serving as a backup behind Rocco Becht. He finished 2023 9-of-11 passing for 23 yards while rushing for another 32 yards on six carries.

Kohl saw the field in Iowa State's game against Baylor in 2024, but that was his only appearance for the Cyclones that season. He transferred to Appalachian State in the 2025 offseason.

While Kohl played in the majority of Appalachian State's games in 2025, lingering injuries kept him out for the entire season. In eight games, Kohl threw for 1,465 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 50 more yards and another touchdown. Kohl opted out of the Birmingham Bowl both for medical reasons and to enter the transfer portal.

Kohl is transferring into a program entering its second year under head coach Willie Simmons. 2025 Florida International starter Keyone Jenkins has entered the transfer portal, while backup Joe Pesansky has exhausted his eligibility after four seasons at Holy Cross and another with the Panthers.

Florida International won a pair of non-conference games in 2025 against Bethune-Cookman (42-9) and Florida Atlantic (38-28) in Pitbull Stadium. The non-conference losses were at Penn State (34-0) and Connecticut (51-10).

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin (right) talks with Florida International head coach Willie Simmons (left) | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Panthers lost their first two home games in Conference USA play to Delaware (38-16) and conference champion Kennesaw State (45-26). The conference home wins were against Liberty (34-27) and Jacksonville State (27-21).

Florida International's lone road loss against a Conference USA team was at Missouri State (28-21) on Oct. 29, 2025. The wins were at Western Kentucky (25-6), Middle Tennessee (56-30) and Sam Houston (56-16).

The Panthers accepted a bid to play UTSA in the Servpro First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. They fell to the Roadrunners (57-20) and finished their first season under Simmons at 7-6.