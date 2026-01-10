Former 5-star prospect linked to four major college football programs

The NCAA transfer portal is now in its final week for college football players to enter their names in search of a new school for the 2026 season. The portal officially opened on Jan. 2 and will close on Jan. 16.

More than 4,000 players from all different areas of the college football world have decided to transfer to new programs next season in the weeks after the 2025 season's end. Much of the shuffling on the Power Four level involves the search for better NIL compensation or quicker paths to playing time.

One significant Power Four name on the move is former Missouri defensive end Damon Wilson II. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his third school.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) is tackled by Missouri Tigers defensive end Damon Wilson II (8) | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder began his college football journey with Kirby Smart at Georgia in 2023. Wilson used his redshirt that season, making two tackles to go with half a sack in the Bulldogs' games against Florida and Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs featured Wilson in 12 of their 14 games in the 2024 season. He made 22 total tackles along with three sacks and a pair of forced fumbles, assisting Georgia in a run that featured an SEC Championship victory and College Football Playoff appearance.

Wilson transferred to Missouri in the 2025 offseason. In 12 games with the Tigers, he made 23 tackles and compiled a team-high nine sacks, a fumble recovery, two pass breakups and an interception.

247Sports and On3 consider Wilson a top 10 prospect and the consensus No. 2 defensive end in the 2026 portal cycle. Pete Nakos of On3 reported four different linkages between Wilson and Power Four schools on Saturday.

LSU

Lane Kiffin has established a reputation as one of the biggest users of the transfer portal in college football. So far, LSU has 18 commitments in Kiffin's first portal class.

LSU has already made two acquisitions at defensive end from the SEC ranks in the portal cycle. Wilson would be the most proven addition to that position group should he commit to the Tigers out of the portal.

Miami

Miami (FL) Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and CFP semifinal game at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the most important tasks for the Hurricanes this offseason will be replacing a pair of dominant defensive ends, Reuben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. The run to the 2025 College Football Playoff national championship has reduced much of Miami's portal activity to visits in the first week of the portal's window.

If proximity to the hometown is important, Miami is the closest of the four schools to Wilson's hometown of Venice, Florida. Though Venice and Miami are on different coasts of Florida, the drive takes a little more than 3 hours.

Ohio State

The Buckeyes are another College Football Playoff team seeking defensive end talent for its 2026 roster. With Caden Curry running out of eligibility and Beau Atkinson likely to head to the NFL draft, Ohio State is working the portal to find new options.

CJ Hicks is heading for USF, and Kenyatta Jackson Jr. will likely remain at Ohio State another season. The Buckeyes have yet to add a defensive end from the portal, despite adding players at other positions.

Texas Tech

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire on the sidelines against Oregon during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Red Raiders began scouring the NCAA transfer portal for talent the moment it opened. Some notable acquisitions include quarterback Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati), defensive lineman Mateen Ibirogba (Wake Forest) and linebacker Austin Romaine (Kansas State).

If NIL compensation is a driving factor in Wilson's decision, Texas Tech is a strong fit. However, the Red Raiders have already acquired defensive ends Adam Trick (Miami, OH), Amarie Fleming (Allen) and Trey White (San Diego State), so playing time could be more sparse for Wilson there.