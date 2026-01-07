Former Big 12 Freshman All-American reportedly signs with G5 program

Jahiem White was projected to be one of the most productive running backs in the country in 2025, but the West Virginia star sustained a season-ending knee injury just two games into his junior campaign.

He decided a fresh start and reset were the best moves for his football career, and he's reportedly found his new home with CBS Sports, with Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer reporting Wednesday night that White will transfer to North Texas.

North Texas has signed former West Virginia star running back Jahiem White, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Played under Neal Brown at WVU. Now set to reunite with him at North Texas. Ran for 1,820 career yards at West Virginia. pic.twitter.com/rfXGAcHbWV — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 7, 2026

White was named a Freshman All-American in 2023 by multiple outlets after averaging 7.7 yards per carry for the Mountaineers, the best mark in college football among RBs with at least 100 carries that year, totaling 842 rushing yards, 125 receiving yards and 6 TDs with four 100-yard games. That included an incredible performance against Cincinnati in which he had 21 carries for 204 yards and a TD and added a 75-yard receiving TD.

White largely followed up that production as a sophomore in 2024, rushing for 845 yards and scoring 8 total TDs on 5.7 YPC despite working in a crowded rushing attack that saw quarterback Garrett Greene, White and fellow running back CJ Donaldson all get between 133 and 163 carries.

With Greene no longer eligible and Donaldson transferring to Ohio State, White was expected to be a featured back for coach Rich Rodriguez in his first season back leading the Mountaineers in 2025. He carried the ball 18 times for 93 yards and 2 TDs in the season-opener and had 40 yards and a TD on 6 carries in Week 2 vs. Ohio before the season-ending injury.

It's an intriguing and logical move for both White and North Texas.

The Mean Green, of course, are having to reset as well with former head coach Eric Morris off to Oklahoma State and the team's top offensive stars, quarterback Drew Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins and wide receiver Wyatt Young, following him to Stillwater after a 12-2 season in which it led the entire FBS in total offense (512.4 yards per game) and scoring (45.1 points per game).

North Texas hired former West Virginia coach Neal Brown, who coached White in his first two seasons with the Mountaineers in the offense in which he thrived.

They now reunite at an up-and-coming G5 program with raised expectations that will seek to reload and maintain its newfound identity as an offensive power despite the overhaul in coaching and personnel.

White immediately becomes one of the most intriguing running backs at the G5 level and could be in for a career year as a redshirt junior if he stays healthy and returns to form after the knee injury.