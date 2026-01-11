Freshman All-Conference QB delivers bad news to major college football programs

The college football transfer portal often features unproven talent looking for a second chance, but this cycle featured a rare commodity in a proven statistical leader with multiple years of eligibility remaining.

Several top-tier programs engaged in a competitive pursuit to land one of the most productive passers from the FCS level to bolster their rosters for the 2026 season.

Coaches from the ACC, Big 12 and national independent brands identified this young signal caller as a primary target to solve depth chart issues or compete for a starting job immediately. His availability sparked a significant recruiting battle that spanned multiple time zones and conferences following his breakout debut campaign.

That pursuit ended abruptly on Sunday when the highly coveted prospect announced his decision to head to the Pacific Northwest. The move sends a ripple effect through the market and forces several major programs to look elsewhere for quarterback help as the offseason moves forward.

Mercer QB Braden Atkinson commits to Oregon State over Notre Dame, Baylor

Former Mercer quarterback Braden Atkinson has committed to Oregon State. His agents at AiC Athletes confirmed the decision to On3's Hayes Fawcett. The move is a significant recruiting victory for the Beavers and a setback for five other major programs that showed interest in the prolific passer.

Atkinson enters the Oregon State program following a historic season at the FCS level. He threw for 3,611 yards and 34 touchdowns while completing 66 percent of his passes. Those numbers helped him win the Jerry Rice Award, which is given annually to the national freshman of the year in the FCS. He also finished fifth in voting for the Walter Payton Award while leading his team to a 9-3 record and a playoff berth.

Mercer Bears quarterback Braden Atkinson (11) threw for 3,611 yards and 34 touchdowns in his freshman season. | John Reed-Imagn Images

His entry into the portal came after Mercer head coach Mike Jacobs left for Toledo. That coaching change sparked a recruitment battle involving Notre Dame, Baylor, Syracuse, Boston College and Cal. Each program had specific reasons for pursuing the 6-foot-1 standout.

Notre Dame explored adding Atkinson to a room that features starter CJ Carr. The Fighting Irish sought experienced depth to protect against injury, but will now have to look elsewhere. Baylor viewed Atkinson as a potential solution to replace Sawyer Robertson after he leaves for the NFL Draft. Head coach Dave Aranda faces pressure to find a competent starter after a difficult 5-7 season.

BREAKING: Mercer transfer QB Braden Atkinson has Committed to Oregon State, his agents tell @On3Sports



This season he totaled 3,611 passing yards and 34 TDs and won the Jerry Rice Award



Repped by @AiC_Athletes https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/vEw4qAbhSa — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 11, 2026

The ACC also missed out on a potential starter. Boston College is losing Grayson James to graduation and Dylan Lonergan to the transfer portal. This leaves head coach Bill O’Brien with limited proven options on the roster. Syracuse hoped to add competition behind Steve Angeli but failed to close the deal.

Cal viewed Atkinson as a way to bolster the roster under Tosh Lupoi, despite the presence of Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. The Golden Bears' freshman starter has indicated he plans to return, but depth remains a priority.

Atkinson ultimately chose the Beavers and brings three years of eligibility to Corvallis.

Read more on College Football HQ