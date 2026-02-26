Nation’s No. 5 EDGE Predicted To Land With College Football Powerhouse Amid Heated Recruitment

The nation has been recruiting many of the best prospects, and they are looking to progress, as they have already entered a state where multiple prospects are committing and setting their official visits, which is a key part of the success that the teams will have, as they have to be strategic with everything they do for each recruit that they hope to land.

One of the recruits, who has been turning heads, is Abraham Sesay. Sesay is one of the better prospects in the country. He is currently listed as an EDGE from the state of Pennsylvania.

He plays high school football for Downingtown East High School and is listed as one of the best players in the state. The talented prospect is currently ranked as the No. 38 prospect in the country, the No. 5 player at the position, and the No. 3 player in Pennsylvania.

The prospect has had a very eventful 24 hours, as he has now officially been predicted to land with a program amid a very competitive race.

Abraham Sesay Predicted to Land With Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman takes the field with his players before a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sesay has been predicted to land with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, as Rivals reporter Steve Wiltfong made the prediction on Thursday. This prediction comes less than 24 hours after he released his top six programs that he is looking at as he progresses towards a decision.

The schools he listed in his top six include the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Duke Blue Devils, Penn State Nittany Lions, Miami Hurricanes, Florida State Seminoles, and the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Penn State Nittany Lions were the team leading before the Fighting Irish were predicted, as they have been one that has been in the picture for quite some time.

When he begins to take visits, and especially the official visits, Sesay will become more aware of the school and program that he wants to be at. He has a lot of teams that want to land him, and he will be a priority target for each of these schools.

Sesay has some time before he reaches official visits, and the Fighting Irish will likely push for him to make a commitment decision before the visits approach, but no signs have indicated exactly when he will make his college football decision.

If he continues to dominate at this rate, he will likely rise in the rankings as well, as the prospect is nearing five-star status with a ranking that has him listed as a top-six four-star in the country if the rankings were finalized today.