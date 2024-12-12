Garrett Nussmeier returns to LSU for 2025 football season
Garrett Nussmeier will return in an LSU uniform to play the 2025 season.
The quarterback announced he will be back for the Tigers next fall in what will be his final year of NCAA eligibility.
Nussmeier threw for 3,739 yards with 26 touchdowns in his first year as the starting quarterback for LSU, leading an offense that ranked No. 8 nationally with more than 315 passing yards per game.
“Since a young kid, all I have ever wanted was to grow up and play in the NFL,” Nussmeier said in a video posted to X.
“God brought me to LSU for a reason. I had to observe and trust in His timing and His plan for me time and time again. I stayed at LSU because of that reason, and again, I feel like my time at LSU is not over.
“I am officially announcing that I am returning for my final year of eligibility and I am truly committed to bringing this university a championship.”
Nussmeier’s return bodes well for LSU’s offense since the program lost out on the commitment of five-star quarterback recruit Bryce Underwood, who flipped to Michigan in the 2025 cycle.
Having his quarterback return under center will be an important foundation for head coach Brian Kelly to build on as he enters a pivotal year in his tenure after going 8-4 this past season.
Nussmeier entered the No. 1 position after Jayden Daniels declared for the NFL Draft late last year, thrust into the starting gig for the Tigers in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
He impressed in that debut, throwing for 395 yards and 3 touchdown passes in a win over Wisconsin, and went on to throw for over 400 yards in 2 games while hitting 64 percent of his pass attempts.
