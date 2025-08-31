Fans Rip Officials Overturning Near Touchdown Pass for LSU vs. Clemson
A potential LSU touchdown pass was controversially overturned during their game against Clemson on Saturday night in Death Valley. In the primetime showdown between No. 9 LSU and No. 4 Clemson with the game tied 10-10, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier appeared to complete a pass down the field to wide receiver Barion Brown on 2nd-and-11 in the third quarter. The play was initially ruled first-and-goal at the one-yard line, but went under review to see if Brown had actually gone in for a touchdown.
Rather than declaring the play a touchdown, the pass was surprisingly called incomplete as Brown lost possession of the football at the end of the catch.
The call not only cost LSU a touchdown, but a massive opportunity to take the momentum and lead in the game. LSU got the ball after intercepting Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, and seemingly converted that to a touchdown, or at least a first-and-goal opportunity. Instead, they had to settle for a field goal attempt, which was missed.
Clemson got the ball back after the field goal and punted, and LSU then capitalized with a touchdown to take a 17-10 lead. However, the lead could have potentially been 24-10 had Brown's catch not been shockingly overturned.
The call by the officials upset fans and viewers watching the game, with many believing the play was clearly a catch.