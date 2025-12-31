Historic college football programs ‘in the mix’ to land 4,000-yard QB in transfer portal

The college football offseason brings a flurry of activity as programs look to bolster their rosters with experienced talent. One of the most productive playmakers from the 2025 season has officially signaled his desire to explore new opportunities. His entry into the market immediately shifts the landscape for teams in need of a proven leader under center.

This signal caller produced massive numbers during the recent campaign and earned conference player of the year honors. He demonstrated an ability to damage defenses with both his arm and his legs while guiding his team to a double-digit win total.

Multiple historic programs are reportedly showing early interest in acquiring the veteran quarterback. Analysts believe his skill set matches the offensive schemes utilized by these potential suitors as the offseason window approaches.

Dynamic quarterback linked to Florida State and Tennessee

UNLV Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2. The decision comes on the heels of a career-best season where the junior threw for 3,459 yards and added 649 yards on the ground. He accounted for 33 total touchdowns while orchestrating a 10-win campaign under head coach Dan Mullen.

On3 analyst J.D. PicKell identified the former Virginia Cavaliers passer as a premier option for teams in the Power Four. PicKell noted that the quarterback has a playing style reminiscent of Johnny Manziel, citing his ability to improvise.

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) and the Rebels finished with 10 wins in head coach Dan Mullen's first season with the program. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"He is great off-script," PicKell said. "He likes to run around and make plays. A coworker of ours compared him to a video game quarterback."

Reports indicate that the Florida State Seminoles and Tennessee Volunteers are potential landing spots. PicKell suggested the fit in Tallahassee makes sense given head coach Gus Malzahn’s history with mobile quarterbacks and read-option concepts. The analyst also pointed to Knoxville as an appealing destination for a passer looking to push the ball downfield with strong run support.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) was named the Mountain West Player of the Year. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The move was not without controversy. PicKell highlighted that there was some initial friction surrounding the announcement. Colandrea had previously stated that he intended to remain in Las Vegas to continue his development with Mullen before exploring his options.

Colandrea will be represented by Noah Reisenfeld and Adie von Gontard of Young Money APAA Sports. The 6-foot, 205-pound prospect has 32 career starts and over 8,600 total yards. He ranks third nationally in total offense.

The NCAA transfer portal window officially opens for all players on Thursday, Jan. 2.

