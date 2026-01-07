The focus of the college football world usually shifts entirely toward the postseason when January arrives. One elite Big Ten program is dominating the headlines for its off-field work while simultaneously preparing for a historic national semifinal appearance. This duality defines the current era of the sport, where roster construction never pauses, even for the most successful teams in the country.

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt recently highlighted this aggressive approach, noting that one coaching staff is attacking the talent market with precision. The program is currently sustaining its championship momentum by securing commitments from some of the most sought-after athletes in the country.

This strategy ensures the team remains a legitimate contender for years to come rather than a one-season wonder.

The timing of these moves is particularly noteworthy given the pressure of the playoff schedule. While other playoff coaching staffs are buried in film study and game planning for an elite opponent, this group has managed to land a foundational quarterback and several defensive anchors.

The results are reflected in the national rankings as recruiting services now view this haul as one of the premier groups in the nation.

Joel Klatt names college football program that’s cleaning up in the transfer portal

The Indiana Hoosiers are the primary focus of Klatt's recent praise, as the analyst believes they are having significant success in the transfer market. According to On3, Indiana currently ranks first in the team transfer portal rankings, while 247Sports ranks the Hoosiers third with nine total commitments. Klatt emphasized that Indiana is currently "cleaning up" in the transfer portal, even as the staff prepares for a national semifinal.

The centerpiece of this new class is Josh Hoover, who arrives from TCU to take over the quarterback duties next season. Klatt noted that Hoover finished second in the nation in total RPO throws this year and will benefit from a receiving corps that remains dangerous with the addition of Michigan State standout Nick Marsh.

Wide receiver Nick Marsh committed to the Indiana Hoosiers after entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound pass-catcher finished 2025 with 59 receptions for 662 yards and six touchdowns. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Nick's one of the better players in the country, one of the best wide receiving guys in the portal," Klatt said when discussing the offensive reload.

Indiana is also fortifying its defense with multiple high-level contributors from major programs. The Hoosiers secured Tobi Osunsanmi from Kansas State, who Klatt describes as a top-five edge player in the portal, along with Notre Dame's Joshua Burnham.

"Indiana is cleaning up in the transfer portal right now, even while they're preparing for a National Semifinal."



More from @joelklatt on how Curt Cignetti is reloading with @IndianaFootball. pic.twitter.com/CjFz9PnSaG — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) January 6, 2026

The secondary will see reinforcements from Wisconsin safety Preston Zachman and Cincinnati safety Jiquan Sanks, while the backfield adds Boston College's leading rusher, Turbo Richard. Klatt remains confident in Curt Cignetti's leadership, who continues to demonstrate he is one of the sport's great evaluators and team builders.

The Hoosiers will face the Oregon Ducks in the national semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

