Star QB John Mateer to enter NCAA transfer portal: report
Washington State quarterback John Mateer intends to enter the college football transfer portal and find another school to play for in the 2025 season, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.
The redshirt sophomore has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining, and is considered one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the 2025 portal cycle.
Mateer led the Cougars to an 8-4 record this past season, throwing for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for 826 yards and 15 additional touchdowns.
The quarterback finished the season ranked fifth nationally in total offensive production for an individual player, averaging more than 330 total yards per game himself.
Ward played as a reserve behind Cam Ward at Washington State a year ago.
-
How the college football transfer portal works
The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.
A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office.
Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.
The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.
The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.
Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.
Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.
And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.
-
