3,500-yard transfer QB surprisingly linked to new college football programs

One of the more sought-after quarterbacks in the college football transfer portal may be trending towards one school, but two more candidates appear to have emerged in the arms race to secure a passer who had more than 3,400 passing yards this season.

TCU quarterback Josh Hoover announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal last month, and while the top team in this year’s College Football Playoff quickly emerged as a likely landing spot, a pair of in-state rivals are also in the mix.

Indiana remains the favorite to earn Hoover’s commitment out of the portal, but now Kentucky and Louisville are both in the conversation as the quarterback scouts a new school for the 2026 football season, according to a report from On3 Sports.

Hoosiers still on top

In the midst of the single-greatest season in its history, Indiana is still the consensus favorite to earn Josh Hoover’s commitment out of the transfer portal.

ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel revealed that Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers are poised to target Hoover as the heir apparent to Fernando Mendoza when their current starting quarterback ultimately leaves the program for the NFL Draft.

“The final domino that will unfold is Fernando Mendoza,” Thamel said when appearing on ESPN.

“The widespread expectation in the NFL is that Mendoza is going to go pro after the season. He obviously just won the Heisman Trophy.”

He added: “To replace him, I’ve been told Indiana is expected to target Josh Hoover, the former TCU quarterback. Hoover was initially committed to Indiana out of high school.”

Mendoza is currently under center for No. 1 overall seed Indiana and coming off a 35-point win against Alabama in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal round this week.

But when he decides to finally exit the program, the Hoosiers will be in the market for a quarterback, and has proved willing to use the portal to upgrade the position.

Analysts are very high on Hoover being that option, as the quarterback is currently projected to land at Indiana with 100 percent likelihood, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball.

In-state rivals involved

Louisville and Kentucky are not only rivals on the field, but now could be in the race to secure Hoover’s commitment as one of the more sought-after transfers.

Both are in the market for a quarterback next season.

“Also in the market for Hoover are Louisville and Kentucky,” Thamel added of the Cardinals and Wildcats. “So, those are the big moves that are going to dictate the chaos in the portal.”

Miller Moss is preparing to leave the Louisville program after throwing for almost 2,700 yards while scoring 16 touchdowns and throwing seven interceptions.

Hoover has been connected to the forthcoming opening with the Cardinals, as insiders contend head coach Jeff Brohm is targeting him as Moss’ replacement.

Kentucky has gone through seven quarterbacks in the last five seasons and after the departure of Cutter Boley , will start its eighth signal caller in six years.

New head coach Will Stein is charged with resurrecting a Wildcats offense that placed 96th nationally in passing offense and 101st in FBS in total scoring output.

A player of Hoover’s experience and caliber could be a perfect foundation for a program languishing near the bottom of the SEC to make an Indiana-like jump in its respective conference going forward.

What he’s done on the field

Hoover is a native of Texas who enrolled at TCU coming out of high school after emerging as a three-star recruit in the 2022 football recruiting cycle, ranking as the No. 41 overall player at his position, according to a consensus of national recruiting services.

In 26 career games over the last three seasons, Hoover has completed more than 65 percent of his pass attempts for 9,269 yards with 71 touchdowns and 33 interceptions, rushing for an additional eight touchdowns.

