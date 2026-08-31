Lane Kiffin Announces Update After SEC Rule Change Impacts LSU, College Football

Lane Kiffin and LSU are a match made in heaven. College football features one program willing to test every legal boundary before the rest of the sport catches up. Geaux Tigers! LSU already fielded fifth-year women's soccer players under a court order while other schools waited to see how the eligibility fight would play out.

That same willingness to push forward defines the Tigers' football roster as well, where former NFL players are trying to return to college through active state court lawsuits.

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin provided the latest from his end, saying he stays in constant contact with the SEC about how those cases affect his roster ahead of Friday's deadline.

Kiffin said Monday that LSU will wait to see what guidance comes from the court orders and the SEC this week. He added that he will "absolutely follow what he's told to do," and said his time has gone toward preparing for the season opener against Clemson.

Kiffin details daily contact with SEC over roster rule

NEWS: Lane Kiffin tells ESPN that he’s been in “daily communication” with the SEC on the potential addition of players who are in state court lawsuits. He said the rule “does not prohibit players from practicing at the school, it prohibits them from being added to the final 105… pic.twitter.com/yA5Z56qo5T — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 31, 2026

Kiffin told ESPN's Pete Thamel he has been in what he called "daily communication" with the SEC about the players caught in state court lawsuits. The rule does not stop those players from practicing with the team. It stops them from being placed on LSU's final 105-man roster, which must be submitted Friday, one day before the Tigers open the season against Clemson at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The list of players tied to the litigation includes former Ole Miss tight end Dae'Quan Wright and defensive lineman Zxavian Harris, both of whom left NFL training camps this summer and committed to LSU. Former Notre Dame lineman Junior Tuihalamaka also committed to the Tigers under the same court order. Former LSU and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jack Pyburn is seeking a return to Baton Rouge if he is waived before Sept. 1.

SEC presidents voted 15-0 to approve penalties for schools that roster players covered by the lawsuits, including coach suspensions and fines that reach into the millions of dollars. LSU abstained from that vote.

A Louisiana judge has since blocked the SEC from enforcing those penalties on schools covered by the court's order, and a show-cause hearing is set for Thursday to determine whether the conference's rule violates that order.

Kiffin has defended his recruiting approach directly. "They're available to recruit," he said of the players tied to the lawsuits. He added that turning away from them would only mean facing them on an opposing sideline instead.

LSU already tested the rule with women's soccer players

LSU Tigers head football coach Lane Kiffin talking with Quarterback Husan Longstreet 8 at LSU Football practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Football is not the only sport where LSU has pushed the boundaries of the current legal fight. Soccer players Jazmin Ferguson and Jocelyn Ollivierre entered a match against Arizona in the 21st minute, both playing under the same court order that opened the door for Wright and Harris. The pair became the first fifth-year seniors at LSU to use eligibility granted through a lawsuit led by former LSU player Jack Pyburn, which now covers 33 athletes across multiple sports.

Basketball offers another example. Guard RJ Luis attempted to join LSU's roster after a judge granted him a temporary injunction following an undrafted run through the pro ranks. Luis had signed with G League teams over the offseason without appearing in a game.

Kiffin has stood by that approach even as criticism mounts around the conference. "It's wrong to be critical of these kids," he said, adding that a judge determined the players had been wronged and should have been told they would receive a fifth year of eligibility.

LSU's willingness to use every legal opening available, across three sports and in defiance of a conference vote it declined to join, lines up with a coach who built his career on similar instincts. Kiffin and the Tigers are counting on that pattern to hold through Friday's deadline and into the season opener.